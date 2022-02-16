Girls Basketball: Previewing Thursday's Mid-Penn championship game

With 2020 champion Central Dauphin bowing out of the Mid-Penn Tournament in Tuesday's semifinals and last year's tournament canceled due to a condensed schedule, a new team will ascend to the throne at the end of Thursday's title game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Milton Hershey School.

The championship matchup pits perennial power Trinity against an undefeated Cedar Cliff team that has risen to an unprecedented level as a program.

Following is a look at the matchup with notes, key players and numbers to know.

Cedar Cliff (23-0) vs. Trinity (16-6)

How they got there: The Colts, representing the Keystone Division, continued their unbeaten season with a grind-it-out win over Central Dauphin. The Shamrocks, from the Capital Division, took a lead and held off Big Spring in the other semifinal.

Championship history: In a season full of firsts, Cedar Cliff parlayed its first division title into its first berth in the conference championship game. Trinity is making its third consecutive conference title game. The Shamrocks won it all in 2012 and 2019.

Head-to-head/common opponents: The two programs have not met since Jan. 17, 2014 (a 57-43 win for Trinity). They have not faced a common opponent this season.

Players to watch: Junior guards on both sides have the ability to take over games. For the Colts, Sydney Weyant and Taylor Ferraro have made an impact with their outside shooting and their defensive ball pressure alongside standout freshman Olivia Jones. For the Shamrocks, Alina Torchia and Mandy Roman have the ability to set the pace in the back court.

Numbers to know: Three of Cedar Cliff’s last four games have been decided by 10 points or fewer, the first single-digit margins of victory for a team averaging 27.6 more points per game than its opponents. Trinity’s last four games – all of them wins for the Shamrocks – have been decided by 10 points or fewer. The Shamrocks were 1-4 in such games before that stretch.

Key to the game: Transition play could determine the conference champion. Cedar Cliff has thrived on its pressure defense leading to points the other way. Trinity had to adjust to Big Spring’s pressure in the semifinals, withstanding several Bulldog runs. How much the Shamrocks can protect the ball and keep the Colts from running in transition could determine Trinity’s title hopes. The Colts’ path to a championship could be paved by their pressure.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

