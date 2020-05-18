From Legos to PPE: Trinity grad Emily Ward putting engineering interests, 3D printer to use helping supply doctors, dentists

Emily Ward takes Elizabethtown College’s motto, “Educate for service,” to heart.
It’s one of the reasons she chose the college after graduating from Trinity High School in 2019. And it’s one of the reasons she’s spent the last two months at home trying to serve the community in any small way.
Ward was part of the Shamrocks’ two District 3 girls basketball championships in 2018 and 2019, the girls soccer team’s 2016 District 3 and PIAA titles and now plays for Elizabethtown. (She was about to begin her freshman track and field campaign before the season was canceled.) She’s also an engineering major, with a concentration in mechanical engineering, who’s had an interest in 3D printing and helping people for years.
The college freshman is putting that latter passion to use — Ward estimates she’s made 20 face shields and 50 plastic headbands for personal protective equipment that have gone to dentists or medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She’s been at it for most of the last two months, the 3D printer she has at her parents’ house whirring for long hours to produce the types of equipment that was in short supply in many parts of the country.
“I did it because I figured I could help out,” the typically reserved Ward said last week. “I think I just wanted to help out.”
Ward said she saw an article about how a team at Drexel University was producing PPE for hospitals in the area. Dr. Michele Marcolongo told CBS3 on April 1 they had more than 25 3D printers producing plastic parts for PPE, “some at Drexel, some in students' basements, and at apartments.”
Ward, interested in helping, contacted Marcolongo and got the design file. She said it takes about four hours for her printer to produce one headband. The headbands have been shipped to Philadelphia, where they are distributed to doctors and nurses battling the coronavirus that has hit the city harder than any region in Pennsylvania.
The face shields go to a dental practice in Elizabethtown, Ward said. She cuts those out by hand and uses plastic for the back, acid tape paper, zip ties and foam.
“I think I’m gonna keep going as long as Dr. Marcolongo needs help,” she said.
She said a roll of the plastic filament her 3D print uses costs about $40 and makes more than a dozen headbands. She estimates it cost her about $7 in parts to make a face shield.
Ward said she mostly works alone in between virtual classes that wrapped up recently. She said she’s been offered assistance but isn’t “really seeking help.” She’s just doing this on her own to contribute in her own way.
Ward said she’s been interested in engineering since she was young. She loved building toys as a kid, and some of her favorite toys growing up were Legos.
“I think I did part of a Harry Potter set that was pretty big when we lived in our old house,” she said.
As a Trinity sophomore, Ward discovered e-NABLE, which according to its website is “an online global community of ‘digital humanitarian’ volunteers from all over the world who are using their 3D printers to make free and low-cost prosthetic upper limb devices for children and adults in need.” The site boasts roughly 20,000 volunteers.
“It’s how I first discovered what 3D printing was,” she said. “I really wanted to start helping with that.”
So her family bought a 3D printer and she printed several prosthetic hands that e-NABLE has distributed.
Her grandmother encouraged her to become an architect. When Ward applied to Elizabethtown, she said her application letter was about how engineering is what she’s built for (it’s unclear if the pun was intended). She was one of 26 Stamps Scholars last year who received a full-ride academic scholarship before she arrived at E-town.
Ward, a 5-foot-10 forward in high school who transitioned to center in college, played 11 games and started one with the Blue Jays women’s basketball team this year. The team went 12-13 and lost in the semifinals of the Landmark Conference tournament.
“I had a really good time my first year,” she said. “It was upsetting because it got cut short during track season.”
