From Legos to PPE: Trinity grad Emily Ward putting engineering interests, 3D printer to use helping supply doctors, dentists

Ward said she saw an article about how a team at Drexel University was producing PPE for hospitals in the area. Dr. Michele Marcolongo told CBS3 on April 1 they had more than 25 3D printers producing plastic parts for PPE, “some at Drexel, some in students' basements, and at apartments.”

Ward, interested in helping, contacted Marcolongo and got the design file. She said it takes about four hours for her printer to produce one headband. The headbands have been shipped to Philadelphia, where they are distributed to doctors and nurses battling the coronavirus that has hit the city harder than any region in Pennsylvania.

The face shields go to a dental practice in Elizabethtown, Ward said. She cuts those out by hand and uses plastic for the back, acid tape paper, zip ties and foam.

“I think I’m gonna keep going as long as Dr. Marcolongo needs help,” she said.

She said a roll of the plastic filament her 3D print uses costs about $40 and makes more than a dozen headbands. She estimates it cost her about $7 in parts to make a face shield.