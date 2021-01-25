Diving right in: How Boiling Springs' swimming, girls basketball interim coaches and remaining athletes have come together in trying season

Both teams said they’ve spoken throughout the first two weeks about expectations and goals.

Girls basketball is setting out to win each night it plays, of course, but Decker said there’s more to defining success this season than the scoreboard.

“We know that this year’s very different than others,” she said. “So, as long as we work together, and if we consider it a win in how we played then we are also happy about that.”

It’s a little different in the pool. Bubblers swimmers have adjusted team goals, perhaps, but the sport’s individualistic side means each swimmer can still focus on personal accomplishments like school records or postseason finishes.

“A successful season for me is to break those times and make it to districts and states,” Buehler said.

Book said he set time-based goals for himself. But the season’s shake-up forced him to adjust until he gets a few meets under his belt and sees how he stacks up against other swimmers.

But there’s a benefit, the athletes said, to this kind of season.