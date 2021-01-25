Diving right in: How Boiling Springs' swimming, girls basketball interim coaches and remaining athletes have come together in trying season

There was a moment — more like a day or two — where Katie Buehler and other Boiling Springs athletes said they weren’t sure if they’d actually have a season.
When Boiling Springs’ swimming and girls basketball coaching staffs, including head coaches Matt Brenner and Brett Sheaffer, opted out right after the new year because of personal concerns about coaching and competing in the 2021 winter season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it left the athletes on both squads in an uncertain situation.
“When we heard that [Brenner] was opting out of the season, I was very upset because I thought we weren’t gonna have a season,” said Buehler, a freshman swimmer.
Buehler, teammate Nathan Book and basketball sophomores Emma Decker and Gia Ryan said they each understood and respected their coaches’ decisions — and those of their senior teammates and others who also opted out — but it left them in limbo.
The feeling didn’t last long. Within days, the South Middleton School District hired Jeff Kaminski as the interim head coach for swimming and Mike Zito as the interim head coach for girls basketball.
It’s been a whirlwind ever since.
Both teams started preseason practices later than almost every other team in Cumberland County and had a lot of catching up to do. But more than two weeks since the coaching changes, the programs are chugging along, with players grateful to still be able to compete and coaches happy to lend a hand.
“It definitely means a lot,” Book said. “With COVID being such an uncertain time, I know my teammates are all really grateful.”
Reporting for duty
For Zito and Kaminski, it didn’t take much convincing to step into the vacated roles.
Both have several years of coaching experience, and both were in positions where they could easily slide into new coaching opportunities.
Zito, an instructional aid at Yellow Breeches Middle School, was the junior high boys head coach heading into the season, but varsity boys head coach Joel Martin recommended Zito for the interim girls position. Before his stop in Bubbletown, Zito served as an assistant manager for the Lock Haven University men’s and women’s teams and then had held various coaching positions at California (Pa.), St. Mary’s College (Md.), Penn State-Harrisburg, and high school jobs in northern Virginia and Hanover.
A Pittsburgh native now living in Carlisle with his girlfriend, Kaminski served as a club and high school coach in the area for about 20 years, he said. He accepted the swimming job when superintendent Dr. Matthew Strine called seeing if he would be interested in helping out for the year.
Kaminski said he hesitated at first because of the uncertainty of the pandemic and how the transition might go. But he’s been surprised so far.
“It’s been a lot easier than I think I expected and I think the team expected,” said Kaminski, who swam collegiately at Shippensburg University. “The transition’s been rather seamless.”
The only hang up right now for either coach involves Zito’s wife of four years, who is expecting a baby any day now. Head football coach Brad Zell, who is the girls junior high coach, will take on varsity duties when Zito’s wife gives birth.
“[My wife and I] talked about it, and we both felt that we had to do what we could,” Zito said. “We all wanted to support the girls. And my wife was on board with that.”
Fast & furious
Almost universally, players and coaches called the first weeks of the season hectic, particularly the first days of practices as coaches and players got to know each other.
In both cases, it was a matter of days between one coaching staff opting out and the other opting in. The interim staffs, if not already coaches within the district, had to pass background checks and complete coaching training required by the district.
Kaminski said he’s also getting help from the athletic department and from the booster club with different tasks, allowing him to focus more attention on the swimmers. He’s also gotten advice from Brenner, he said.
Once the coaches passed background checks, they could run practices. For both teams, Day 1 together was a crash course meet-and-greet, with a few drills at the end.
“We really just had a long discussion about what the season would look like, because obviously it would be very different,” Book said.
“We sat through probably 30 to 40 minutes and just kind of made sure, explained a few things, gave them a bio on myself” and got to know them a bit, Zito said.
It was a frenetic pace leading up to the first competitions. Coaches had to install practice regimens and expectations, learn names and figure out where each swimmer or player would fit best in the lineup.
Both coaches took over depleted rosters after the seniors on each team and several other athletes opted out because of concerns about competing during the pandemic. Girls basketball has just eight players (teams typically have around 10-12 players), including one junior, and no JV team; swimming has just 10 girls and 10 boys on the team (teams typically have 20 or more swimmers for each gender).
“Just making sure that you’re having fun with them, that you’re joking with them, that you’re talking with them,” Zito said. “There’s gonna be certain things where I may have higher expectations but the group can’t get there.”
The athletes, meanwhile, had to adjust to new personalities and prepare for rapidly approaching contests after going more than a month since their last organized practice (SMSD suspended sports and extracurricular activities around Thanksgiving for more than a month).
“I am so excited and grateful to be able to have a season in the first place,” Buehler said.
She also said "it was a challenge” with this many weeks off, but “[Kaminski] really got us into the shape we needed to be in.”
Good to be back
The swim team has gotten in three meets so far. The boys and girls are both 2-1, sweeping Susquehanna Township in the Jan. 12 opener before splitting meets last week with Trinity and Carlisle.
Swimmers seemingly compete in different events for each meet. Kaminski doesn’t have much choice — if they want to win as many points as possible it requires a hefty amount of lineup management to take advantage of the opponents’ strengths and weaknesses, especially in situations where the Bubblers only send in one or two swimmers per event. Swimmers are only allowed to compete in four events per meet.
Girls basketball started 0-2 with division losses to Shippensburg and Northern last week.
The Bubblers did stay within 31-29 against the Greyhounds early in the second quarter. But Ship went on to win 74-34 after the Bubblers ran out of steam with their lack of depth and experience.
“I was pretty hyped up at halftime thinking that there was a chance that we could win,” Ryan said. “And there definitely was, I just think that we were tired since we only had eight players.”
The basketball team is at an added disadvantage. With just eight players overall, they can’t run 5-on-5 practices to simulate offensive plays or defensive situations. The season opener was the first time they faced a full team of five players since before Thanksgiving.
“So, [that first game] was a big jump,” Decker said. “I think we all handled it very well.”
Redefining success
Both teams said they’re trying to make the most of the situation and find enjoyment in things big and small throughout the season.
Wins and losses take on a new meaning this year — not just because the pandemic has perhaps adjusted their perspective, but because the challenges of young, depleted rosters led by interim coaching staffs means high expectations for a specific number of wins may no longer be feasible.
“Oftentimes, too, the bar is kind of set with where did we finish in the division [last year], or how did we do in Mid-Penn’s?” Kaminski said.
That doesn’t apply this year because of the sheer amount of turnover.
Both teams said they’ve spoken throughout the first two weeks about expectations and goals.
Girls basketball is setting out to win each night it plays, of course, but Decker said there’s more to defining success this season than the scoreboard.
“We know that this year’s very different than others,” she said. “So, as long as we work together, and if we consider it a win in how we played then we are also happy about that.”
It’s a little different in the pool. Bubblers swimmers have adjusted team goals, perhaps, but the sport’s individualistic side means each swimmer can still focus on personal accomplishments like school records or postseason finishes.
“A successful season for me is to break those times and make it to districts and states,” Buehler said.
Book said he set time-based goals for himself. But the season’s shake-up forced him to adjust until he gets a few meets under his belt and sees how he stacks up against other swimmers.
But there’s a benefit, the athletes said, to this kind of season.
So many younger players and swimmers are getting opportunities and taking on responsibilities they never would have had in a normal season. In basketball, players on the JV/varsity bubble are now full-time varsity starters learning to adjust to the faster pace of the game. Swimmers who might have gotten into a few races before are now critical in the team’s efforts to score points.
That could have long-term positive consequences. Both teams may take their lumps in 2021, but both are aware the extra reps in actual varsity competition could mean deeper, stronger teams in the years to come. For some like Ryan, they hope it accelerates their growth — as leaders and athletes — in ways they wouldn’t have gotten in a normal season.
“Yeah, I think that playing varsity now is gonna benefit me for my junior and senior year because my plan is to play basketball in college.”
