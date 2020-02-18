District 3 Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard gets helping hand from seniors as Mechanicsburg blows out East Pennsboro in Class 5A opener

MECHANICSBURG — What’s ultimately going to determine Mechanicsburg girls basketball’s final destination will not be Talia Gilliard.
No. What will decide the Wildcats fate is the play of those around her — Logan Nutt, Jenna Skurcenski, Emma Castilla and the rest of this promising group.
If they are to realize the potential for the program’s first District 3 championship, the dynamic Gilliard will need contributions around her — scoring, but also rebounding and playing defense — to get there.
Tuesday’s 59-31 win over No. 16 East Pennsboro in the first round of the district Class 5A tournament at Mechanicsburg High School was an example of how this team must play over the next two weeks and then into the PIAA tournament.
Nutt posted a 17-point, 13-rebound double-double, Castilla closed strong for a nine-point, seven-board night and Cassie Eager chipped in four points, four boards and two assists.
But it was Nutt and Skurcenski who truly demonstrated in this particular game what the No. 1 seed needs.
Skurcenski is not a scorer. Her value comes on defense, a job she is suited for perfectly as a defender for Mechanicsburg’s district finalist girls soccer team this year.
It was on display in one epitomic play at the end of the first quarter.
East Pennsboro (12-11) trailed 13-7 and had a chance to get back in the game with one bucket before the quarter ended. Talented freshman Mandy Roman already had five points by this point. But when she drove right, Skurcenski was there to deny her. And when Roman stopped and turned to hit a teammate, Skurcenski had her pinned enough that Roman’s pass deflected off Nutt’s outstretched arms. Skurcenski scooped up the loose ball and flicked it down the court to Gilliard, who flipped it in at the horn to make it 15-7.
If this doesn't epitomize how crucial Jenna Skurcenski can be, idk what does. Stops @EP_Panthers' top scorer and kickstarted the fast break before the buzzer. Gilliard finishes for the 15-7 @GoMechanicsburg lead after 1Q. pic.twitter.com/zrOb4U6VNw— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 19, 2020
From that point on, the game was never in doubt.
“It’s awesome,” said Skurcenski, who finished with a 3-pointer, three assists and two blocks from her guard position. “I love putting my teammates in positions to score and be successful because I know that that’s not my strength.”
“Her want to, her desire is just different,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “It’s just different.”
Skurcenski marked Roman, who came in averaging 16.6 points per game, much of the game, subbed out on occasion for Erin Harris. That pair smothered Cumberland County’s second leading scorer — the leader is Gilliard at 19.2 after Tuesday — holding her to 12 points on 3-of-13 shooting.
You have free articles remaining.
“[Skurcenski] loves the fact that she gets to do that for her team — go guard the other team’s best player,” McAllister said.
And paired with Nutt’s play on the boards — Mechanicsburg (22-2) dominated the glass 43-23 — the Wildcats had a recipe for a comfortable victory.
'All about goal smashing': If Logan Nutt has it her way, Mechanicsburg girls basketball's record-breaking year is hardly over
HS Girls Basketball: A Mansfield commit and senior, Mechanicsburg's Logan Nutt eager to 'prove people wrong' again
It was a welcomed return to normalcy after Mechanicsburg’s 20-0 start was halted by two losses in the next three games, including a tough Mid-Penn Conference semifinal loss to Trinity. The team took the week to reevaluate itself and reflect.
“The week was definitely helpful because we were able to focus on ourselves a little bit more whereas at the end of the season we’re playing a lot of games so we don’t have a lot of time to really focus on ourselves,” Skurcenski said.
“We got to do some stuff as a team not on the basketball court, which was really nice,” Nutt said. “So, having a little bit of a break just to focus on ourselves I think was big.”
Nutt got going early, scoring six points in the opening frame to shake off any residual bad tastes following the meeting with Trinity’s 6-foot-3 center Lauren Trumpy.
“It felt pretty good,” Nutt said. “Emma and I combined for eight against Trinity, so coming in here it felt good to get a few out of the way just to breathe.”
And Gilliard was her typical dynamic self, making some early jumpers in the first before deciding instead she’d rather slice through traffic and hit tough runners and layups. The junior, who is drawing increasing Division I interest, pocketed 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists while wreaking havoc in transition once again.
Good movement by @GoMechanicsburg, and Gilliard fires from the corner, one of her favorite spots. Already 9-0 Wildcats just 3 minutes in. Gilliard with 5 and @nutt_logan with 4. pic.twitter.com/din8hOS7zL— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 19, 2020
HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg's Talia Gilliard's evolution from dangerous, yet inconsistent, scorer to nearly unguardable began with a choice
Mechanicsburg, which secured a return trip to states with the win, steadily increased its lead to 28-15 by halftime, then effectively ended the game with a defensively stout third quarter in which East Penn shot just 3-of-16 and Mechanicsburg swallowed up 12 rebounds.
Up next is No. 8 Berks Catholic on Friday at 7 p.m. back at home. BC came back on the strength of multiple 3s to erase a fourth-quarter deficit and beat No. 9 Solanco 51-44.
District 3 Girls Basketball Highlights: Shippensburg, Northern's seasons come to an end in Class 5A first-round losses
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520