District 3 Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard gets helping hand from seniors as Mechanicsburg blows out East Pennsboro in Class 5A opener

And paired with Nutt’s play on the boards — Mechanicsburg (22-2) dominated the glass 43-23 — the Wildcats had a recipe for a comfortable victory.

It was a welcomed return to normalcy after Mechanicsburg’s 20-0 start was halted by two losses in the next three games, including a tough Mid-Penn Conference semifinal loss to Trinity. The team took the week to reevaluate itself and reflect.

“The week was definitely helpful because we were able to focus on ourselves a little bit more whereas at the end of the season we’re playing a lot of games so we don’t have a lot of time to really focus on ourselves,” Skurcenski said.

“We got to do some stuff as a team not on the basketball court, which was really nice,” Nutt said. “So, having a little bit of a break just to focus on ourselves I think was big.”

Nutt got going early, scoring six points in the opening frame to shake off any residual bad tastes following the meeting with Trinity’s 6-foot-3 center Lauren Trumpy.

“It felt pretty good,” Nutt said. “Emma and I combined for eight against Trinity, so coming in here it felt good to get a few out of the way just to breathe.”