District 3 Girls Basketball: No. 1 Delone Catholic's defense handily denies Trinity third straight Class 3A title

Top-ranked Delone (24-1) pressed relentless from the start Thursday until the game was put to bed late in the fourth quarter. Britten said the team was prepared for it, but a combination of some early turnovers and a few missed baskets started a downward spiral that the No. 2 Shamrocks (19-6) were helpless to stop.

By halftime, the ‘Rocks committed 19 turnovers yet shot 7-of-18 from the field. And any attempt to build a rhythm with halfcourt offense was unsuccessful.

Trinity trailed just 10-8 after a quarter thanks largely to Delone shooting just 3-of-11. And the halftime deficit of 24-14 felt a bit closer because of the Squirettes’ struggles on offense.

But then the third quarter happened.

Trinity missed its first 11 shots of the frame and finished a horrific 1-of-19 in those eight minutes. Whatever the team did to try and reboot during the intermission didn’t work. The downward spiral only accelerated.

“We thought we could come back, and that third quarter kind of just devastated us,” Stevenson said. “And I think we started to get down on ourselves, and we let it get to us.”