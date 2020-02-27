District 3 Girls Basketball: No. 1 Delone Catholic's defense handily denies Trinity third straight Class 3A title

HERSHEY — If the Trinity Shamrocks could burn the game film and erase this game from their memories, they would have done it the second the final buzzer went off.
Delone Catholic thoroughly dismantled Trinity in Thursday’s District 3 Class 3A girls basketball championship game 44-22, denying the Shamrocks a third straight title.
The Squirettes’ press forced an incredible 28 turnovers, and Trinity shot a miserable 10-of-45 on the Giant Center floor in arguably its worst performance of the season.
“I wish I could [forget this game] right this second,” said Trinity junior Ava Stevenson, who was 1-of-11 shooting for just two points, one of her worst shooting nights of the season. “It was a tough game, there’s a lot of things that we need to work on. We just didn’t execute very well. We kind of got mad at ourselves, our teammates and our coach. We just didn’t play a very good overall game.”
“Absolutely,” said Shamrocks head coach Kristi Britten, laughing at the thought of burning the film. “This is, you know, a game we can certainly learn a lot from but one we do not want to dwell on.”
It was an even more lopsided Trinity loss than the season’s first meeting with DC, when the Shamrocks fell 58-39 and the William & Mary-bound Stevenson was held scoreless.
HS Girls Basketball: Trinity's Ava Stevenson already feels part of the Tribe after committing to William & Mary
Twice as nice: Trinity girls basketball repeats as District 3 Class 3A champ, beating Delone Catholic
Top-ranked Delone (24-1) pressed relentless from the start Thursday until the game was put to bed late in the fourth quarter. Britten said the team was prepared for it, but a combination of some early turnovers and a few missed baskets started a downward spiral that the No. 2 Shamrocks (19-6) were helpless to stop.
By halftime, the ‘Rocks committed 19 turnovers yet shot 7-of-18 from the field. And any attempt to build a rhythm with halfcourt offense was unsuccessful.
Trinity trailed just 10-8 after a quarter thanks largely to Delone shooting just 3-of-11. And the halftime deficit of 24-14 felt a bit closer because of the Squirettes’ struggles on offense.
HALFTIME: Delone Catholic goes on a 12-4 run to end the half with a 24-14 lead over @RocksGBB. Capped by this put-back at the buzzer.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 27, 2020
It's been all Squirettes this game. In pace to knock off the two-time defending champs within the hour. pic.twitter.com/UDvS7JAY5q
You have free articles remaining.
But then the third quarter happened.
Trinity missed its first 11 shots of the frame and finished a horrific 1-of-19 in those eight minutes. Whatever the team did to try and reboot during the intermission didn’t work. The downward spiral only accelerated.
“We thought we could come back, and that third quarter kind of just devastated us,” Stevenson said. “And I think we started to get down on ourselves, and we let it get to us.”
“I think that they forced us to play a terrible game,” Britten said. “If I just say, ‘Oh, it was the worst game we ever played,’ it sounds like an excuse. The credit goes to Delone for forcing us to play that way.”
Trinity’s top scorer was 6-foot-3 sophomore center Lauren Trumpy, who finished with 10 points and eight unofficial rebounds. No other Shamrock eclipsed four points, and point guard Jaylin Moore fouled out early in the fourth quarter and picked up a technical that sent Delone to the line four times, making three.
But Trumpy’s evening was not easy as DC’s press forced Trinity into long lob passes that were easier to defend. The few opportunities Trumpy got against 5-11 forward Maggie Hughes were not enough to get Trinity in a rhythm.
It was a strategy Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said he used 18 years ago in a win against Wyomissing when his team was equally undersized in the post.
“The game plan was the defensive intensity, which is designed to wear them down as time went on, and I thought it was successful,” he said. “Our offense was a little stagnant, but I thought the defense was pretty good.”
The one thing Trinity did well was rebound, dominating the glass 43-24. But a large chunk of those boards came on up-close on offense after missed layups. And the Shamrocks defense did hold DC to 13-of-45 shooting.
Abby Jacoby and Giana Hoddinott led the Squirrettes with 12 points each and a couple rebounds, and the team went 15-of-19 from the foul line.
“Delone just — they’re intense and they played a fantastic game, and it forced us to play our worst,” Britten said.
Delone won its fourth district title and first since the third of three straight in 2004. Trinity was denied its 15th title.
Trinity has a week to regroup before opening the PIAA tournament March 6 against the District 4 third seed on the western side of the bracket. The Shamrocks will face the winner of Saturday’s Central Columbia-Warrior Run game at a site and time to be determined in the coming days.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520