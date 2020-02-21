District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg regroups in second half to roll past Berks Catholic in quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG — Berks Catholic did what they could to slow down Mechanicsburg in Friday night's District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal.

For the first half, it kept the Saints in the ballgame.

But once the top-seeded Wildcats found their desired pace and shooting groove from the outside, the outcome was never in question. All that was left to decide was the margin of victory as Mechanicsburg rolled to a 52-32 victory.

"I think the tempo in the first half wasn't really our style," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "It was a little too slow. Once we got the tempo up a little bit, it fits us. They have the green light to shoot it if they're open in rhythm, and they didn't take many bad ones."

After a suffocating first eight minutes of defense, Mechanicsburg allowed Berks Catholic back into the game in the second quarter. When Zariya Holt scored to pull the Saints as close as they had been since the opening seconds, down 11-10, that was all McAllister needed to see to call a much-needed timeout with 3:13 left in the first half.