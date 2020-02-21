District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg regroups in second half to roll past Berks Catholic in quarterfinals

MECHANICSBURG — Berks Catholic did what they could to slow down Mechanicsburg in Friday night's District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal.
For the first half, it kept the Saints in the ballgame.
But once the top-seeded Wildcats found their desired pace and shooting groove from the outside, the outcome was never in question. All that was left to decide was the margin of victory as Mechanicsburg rolled to a 52-32 victory.
"I think the tempo in the first half wasn't really our style," Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. "It was a little too slow. Once we got the tempo up a little bit, it fits us. They have the green light to shoot it if they're open in rhythm, and they didn't take many bad ones."
After a suffocating first eight minutes of defense, Mechanicsburg allowed Berks Catholic back into the game in the second quarter. When Zariya Holt scored to pull the Saints as close as they had been since the opening seconds, down 11-10, that was all McAllister needed to see to call a much-needed timeout with 3:13 left in the first half.
"For a couple of minutes there, we looked at the scoreboard and took a couple of possessions off," McAllister said. "We had a couple of possessions where we didn't communicate very well and where we didn't hedge for screens. When you're playing against a team that has some kids that can shoot the basketball, they're going to make shots."
Mechanicsburg (23-2) regrouped and closed the half on a 9-2 run fueled by back-to-back three-pointers from Logan Nutt and Jenna Skurcenski.
You have free articles remaining.
"You start to lose focus a little bit because the adrenaline is running, you're so excited and feeling good," Nutt said. "I think that was really helpful for us to focus back in and get it going again."
Mechanicsburg carried the momentum out of the locker room after the break as they pressed to pick up the tempo. It helped them find open shots and the Wildcats got hot, hitting 6-of-7 from behind the arc to put the game out of reach. Nutt, Skurcenski, Talia Gilliard and Cassie Eager each ended the night with a part of three-pointers.
"You've got to get the lid off the basket," Nutt said. "Once it's off, it's go time."
Gilliard finished with a team-high 17 points after being held to just one before halftime, while Nutt had 14 and Emma Castilla pitched in eight in the win.
Holt led Berks Catholic (16-10) with nine points and Caroline Reedy contributed eight from the floor and foul line.
Mechanicsburg moves on to host Twin Valley, 73-28 winners over Spring Grove, in next Tuesday's Class 5A semifinals. The Wildcats will have to contend with Raiders' star Peyton McDaniel, who scored 34 points in the victory becoming only the sixth girls' basketball player in Berks County to reach 2,000 points in her career.
McAllister and his team are ready for the challenge. All season long, the Wildcats have done an excellent job focusing only on the next game, and the expectation is that won't change anytime soon.
"They've been very business-like all season," McAllister said. "There haven't been any games where they showed up and didn't play hard. I'm confident in that."