District 3 Girls Basketball: Heartbroken No. 1 Mechanicsburg denied first ever trip to Hershey by Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley

MECHANICSBURG — It was supposed to be Logan Nutt, Talia Gilliard, Jenna Skurcenski at the center of the mob.
At least, that’s likely how the Mechanicsburg Wildcats pictured it in their dreams.
Instead, they had to watch through tears as Twin Valley’s entire roster swarmed senior Peyton McDaniel, the 2,000-point scorer bound for James Madison University months from now after she wraps up her senior season with her first trip to Hershey’s Giant Center for a district championship.
Nutt and Skurcenski were supposed to make the historic trip, they thought. They were supposed to be the seniors who finally led the girls basketball team to a championship game for the first time in school history.
Instead, McDaniel dribbled out the clock, nearly jumped out of her shoes before the final buzzer and celebrated a District 3 Class 5A semifinal victory Tuesday night at Mechanicsburg High School. The Raiders knocked off the district’s top seed 46-37.
“I’m trying to find the right words, but I’m not sure there are any,” Nutt said, fighting as hard as she fought on the court minutes before to contain the tears. “Hard. I don’t know how else to put it. The look on my face probably says a lot. Hard.”
“It kills me,” Wildcats head coach Clay McAllister said. “I wanted it really badly for them, and I’m not gonna lie to you. They have done, obviously, so much for our program — they’re great leaders, most importantly they’re just great kids — great for our school, great for our program. That would’ve been a really, really cool way for them to sort of head out.”
District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg regroups in second half to roll past Berks Catholic in quarterfinals
'All about goal smashing': If Logan Nutt has it her way, Mechanicsburg girls basketball's record-breaking year is hardly over
Nutt was a rock of poise in a game that began twisting out of Mechanicsburg’s control early.
The senior forward finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. She was consistent. She was one of the few to avoid foul trouble on a night marred by questionable whistles.
And she did it tasked in the first quarter with doing anything possible to stop the sometimes unstoppable McDaniel.
Four days after the Division I talent dropped 35 at home to reach 2,000, McDaniel was held in check early. Nutt was burned a few times by McDaniel’s superior athleticism on crisp cuts from the wing, but after a half she had just seven points, and five came against Nutt.
The Mansfield commit lacked some of the quickness McDaniel possesses in her 6-foot, 175-pound frame, but Nutt made up for it with size, aggression and smarts.
“She showed she was a little faster than me, she got me a couple times,” Nutt said. “But I think [McAllister] made the right decision having me up on her in the beginning shutting her down physically.”
Nutt said “we” deliberately, though, when proudly pointing out who held McDaniel to seven points in the half — but McDaniel finally broke out in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 23.
And it kept the Wildcats within reach despite an abysmal shooting performance.
You have free articles remaining.
Mechanicsburg (23-3) picked the worst night to have perhaps its worst shooting performance of the season. The Wildcats opened the game 4-of-14 in the first quarter and got worse in the second (2-of-8). And the performance at the line in the first 16 minutes (2-of-9) was a massive disappointment compared to the team’s 65.2% entering the game. They finished 14-of-44 from the field and 5-of-14 from the stripe by game’s end.
“We didn’t get off to a real good start, right, and you start thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t gonna go our way,’” McAllister said.
Gilliard, who was held to a playoff-low 16 points, felt overthinking and doubt played a role as well.
“We were kind of timid,” she said. “And I think we went in there second-doubting ourselves. We just need to go out there with the confidence — we won 22 games, 23 games. So I mean, we just need to go out there like we did [all season], and we didn’t do that this game.”
How, though, could a No. 1 seed with one of the district’s best players, a team that started 20-0 and was playing in front of a raucous home crowd, lack confidence?
“Well, we watch film and we overthink everything,” she said. “We think everything that we’ve done in the season we have to upscale it or we have to do something better, something different that someone’s never seen when really if we just stick to what we’ve done, we’d be perfectly fine.”
The fourth quarter put on display the best of Mechanicsburg, the version Gilliard talked about.
She hit seemingly impossible runners in traffic twice, then splashed a 3. Nutt pocketed challenging shots in the paint. Skurcenski was pure on a corner 3. The crowd was delirious.
The Wildcats, after 24 brutal minutes, were playing their game.
“I couldn’t be prouder of the fact that they strung a couple together late in the fourth quarter and made it interesting,” McAllister said.
But a 35-22 hole is not easy to dig out of.
Despite getting to within 40-36 inside two minutes left, they could not land the finisher to pull off a stunning comeback.
Just as quickly as the shots started falling, they stopped. Gilliard missed two open looks, and another Mechanicsburg shot rang out. And McDaniel didn’t flinch on her six foul shots, securing the trip to Hershey she’s craved for years.
And now, Mechanicsburg must pick up its broken pieces, rally for a third-place game against West York (No. 3, 21-5), which lost to No. 2 Gettysburg 48-38 in the other semifinal. Then they’ll try to match or exceed last year’s first ever trip to the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals.
“The season’s not over, and we get to go on and we get to do something else, something else that’s incredible that hasn’t happened a whole lot around here anyways,” Nutt said.
Along with her 23 points, McDaniel snared nearly 10 boards and blocked a shot for the Raiders (No. 4, 21-6). Ava Morrow was good for 11 points and five rebounds.
Mechanicsburg impressively committed just five turnovers. Emma Castilla chipped in six points, a handful of rebounds and two assists.
Twin Valley plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Giant Center for a district title. Mechanicsburg hosts West York at 7 p.m. Thursday in the third-place game.
Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520