District 3 Girls Basketball: Heartbroken No. 1 Mechanicsburg denied first ever trip to Hershey by Peyton McDaniel, Twin Valley

And it kept the Wildcats within reach despite an abysmal shooting performance.

Mechanicsburg (23-3) picked the worst night to have perhaps its worst shooting performance of the season. The Wildcats opened the game 4-of-14 in the first quarter and got worse in the second (2-of-8). And the performance at the line in the first 16 minutes (2-of-9) was a massive disappointment compared to the team’s 65.2% entering the game. They finished 14-of-44 from the field and 5-of-14 from the stripe by game’s end.

“We didn’t get off to a real good start, right, and you start thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t gonna go our way,’” McAllister said.

Gilliard, who was held to a playoff-low 16 points, felt overthinking and doubt played a role as well.

“We were kind of timid,” she said. “And I think we went in there second-doubting ourselves. We just need to go out there with the confidence — we won 22 games, 23 games. So I mean, we just need to go out there like we did [all season], and we didn’t do that this game.”

How, though, could a No. 1 seed with one of the district’s best players, a team that started 20-0 and was playing in front of a raucous home crowd, lack confidence?