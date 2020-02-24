District 3 Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley stunned by Central York in Class 6A semifinals

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Down one point with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, Central York’s Abby McFerren drove from the elbow and released a left-handed floater in the lane.
It took once bounce off the rim and fell through the basket to the dismay of the Cumberland Valley faithful.
A desperation heave by Julie Jekot was partially blocked and fell short at the buzzer. With it, so did Cumberland Valley’s chances for back-to-back District 3 Class 6A championships as the Eagles lost to the Panthers 37-36 in the semifinals on Monday evening at the Eagle Dome.
“I was extremely proud of the effort,” Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf said. “They played hard. They fought back. It didn’t look like we were going to pull it out, and then we made the two free throws and put ourselves in a position to win. But the girl hit a tough shot. It dropped in.”
Both teams struggled to get into any offensive rhythm as the defenses took center stage. Cumberland Valley played its typical brand of hard-nosed, man-to-man offense, limiting good looks and second chances.
The answer from No. 3 Central York (23-3) was an active 2-3 zone that stymied the Eagles when they couldn’t hit from the outside. Cumberland Valley made only 13 field goals, including three 3-pointers, in 36 minutes of play.
“If you make the shots, you look like you’re attacking the zone pretty well,” Wolf said. ”You have to have a little success outside shooting whenever you attack the zone, and we did not. We did not shoot the ball well.”
After starting the game on a 9-1 run, No. 2 Cumberland Valley (19-4) maintained an advantage throughout the first two quarters. However, Central York chipped away at the lead, punctuated by freshman point guard Bella Chimienti burying a deep 3-pointer as time ticked down before halftime.
It was one of several plays Wolf pointed to afterward that made the difference in a game when every possession mattered.
“The 3-pointer they hit at the buzzer right before the half was a tough play for us,” Wolf said. “One play they just had someone slip on the other side of our defense and had a layup. You can’t win district semifinals not executing some of those types of plays.”
The second half and overtime were like two prizefighters standing toe-to-toe in the center of the ring trading blows back and forth. Every time one side found an advantage and gained a slight lead, the other responded.
Cumberland Valley looked in control of their destiny at the end of regulation. The Eagles had the ball, tied 31-31, and were milking the clock to take the last shot. However, a turnover with 30 seconds to go changed their plans.
The sudden change of fortune gave Central York an opportunity. Still, once again, Cumberland Valley’s defense rose to the occasion as Jekot, Sam Murphy and Dejah Hill swarmed Sarah Berman, with Hill blocking the potential game-winner. Kylie Holcomb’s long three-point attempt clanged off the back iron for the Eagles, sending the game to overtime.
Mackenzie Wright-Rawls gave the Panthers the first lead of the extra period, but Abbie Miller responded with a bucket of her own to tie it back up. Berman then slipped along the baseline for a layup to regain the lead for Central York.
In the final 30 seconds, Hill went to the line twice for Cumberland Valley. The 5-foot-10 sophomore hit three of the four from the charity stripe to give the Eagles their only lead of the overtime, a one-point advantage. But it was still enough time for McFerren and her heroics.
Hill led Cumberland Valley with 13, while Miller added eight.
“It was a tough loss,” Wolf said. “I can’t fault their effort. We really fought hard. I was just proud of the effort. It’s a tough way to lose.”