District 3 Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley stunned by Central York in Class 6A semifinals

“If you make the shots, you look like you’re attacking the zone pretty well,” Wolf said. ”You have to have a little success outside shooting whenever you attack the zone, and we did not. We did not shoot the ball well.”

After starting the game on a 9-1 run, No. 2 Cumberland Valley (19-4) maintained an advantage throughout the first two quarters. However, Central York chipped away at the lead, punctuated by freshman point guard Bella Chimienti burying a deep 3-pointer as time ticked down before halftime.

It was one of several plays Wolf pointed to afterward that made the difference in a game when every possession mattered.

“The 3-pointer they hit at the buzzer right before the half was a tough play for us,” Wolf said. “One play they just had someone slip on the other side of our defense and had a layup. You can’t win district semifinals not executing some of those types of plays.”

The second half and overtime were like two prizefighters standing toe-to-toe in the center of the ring trading blows back and forth. Every time one side found an advantage and gained a slight lead, the other responded.