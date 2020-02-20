District 3 Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley steamrolls Hempfield in Class 6A quarters as Dejah Hill steps up in place of injured starter

Miller started the game 5-of-5 from the field in the first half and took one more shot in the second that she missed. She also added a third-quarter block. Her defense alongside Hill was once again solid.

Jekot was quiet in the first quarter but took up the scoring mantel in the second, exploding for 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting with a pair of 3s. She finished with a game-high 18 points, tacking on four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Plus she spent a chunk of time plastered defensively to Hempfield’s Lindsey Durkota, holding one of the Black Knight’s best players to just seven points on 1-of-4 shooting and four turnovers.

And CV’s Kylie Holcomb rained 3s much of the night, connecting three times for 13 points.

Game notes

The game was in hand minutes into the first quarter. Neither offense got going for a few possessions, but a Hill bucket and Holcomb triple midway through the frame ignited a 7-0 CV start.

The Eagles did not let off the gas in the first half. The offense kicked things up a notch, shooting 8-of-10 to put the game out of reach for good. The score by halftime was 34-7.

“We played really well defensively, and we were making shots, too,” Wolf said. “That’s a good combination.”