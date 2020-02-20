District 3 Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley steamrolls Hempfield in Class 6A quarters as Dejah Hill steps up in place of injured starter

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — It’s been next woman up at Cumberland Valley for the past six games.
Hannah Sauve’s cracked tibia forced the girls basketball team to shuffle players into new roles, primarily backup center Dejah Hill and wing Courtney Campbell.
And so far through six games, the Eagles haven’t missed a beat. They certainly want their junior forward back and healthy, but CV is 6-0 with Hill the new starter in the post.
Hill kickstarted CV’s start-to-finish blitz of Hempfield in Thursday night’s District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals at Cumberland Valley High School, a 55-26 blowout in the first game of CV’s district title defense. The Eagles (No. 2, 19-3) are seeking their fifth district championship and fourth since 2015.
The 6-foot sophomore pulled down three rebounds, buried her first two shots and blocked a baseline shot in the first quarter — the summation propelling the Eagles on a 7-0 start and an 11-4 first-quarter advantage.
Hill was slightly quieter the rest of the game, finishing with six points, seven boards, two assists and two steals, but her early impact set the tone in a game that was over in a hurry.
This made it 7-0 earlier, which @CVSDeagles has only expanded to 11-1 in the minutes since. 1:11 left in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/RXTznjv6xM— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 21, 2020
“Honestly, the team dynamic just helped me get into it,” Hill said. “For example, Julie [Jekot] always looks for who’s open, and she really was looking for me there.”
“Dejah has had potential since I first met her,” said CV forward Abbie Miller, who finished with 10 points, five boards, two steals and a dime. “Her stepping up into Hannah’s position was really big.”
Miller said after Sauve’s injury teammates rallied to Hill and settled some of her concerns about taking on an increased role. And once Hill realized they were right, “she really stepped up and started playing her game,” Miller said.
That game includes “aggressive” rebounding, as Miller called it, and a steady 7.7 points per game, a one-point bump over her previous 16 games as the first girl off the bench.
CV’s win clinched a PIAA tournament berth, and head coach Bill Wolf said it’s possible Sauve, a senior who averaged seven points before her injury, returns a few games in if the Eagles make a run. In the meantime, she’s worked with her replacement, Hill, in practice.
“Honestly, [replacing Sauve is] really tough,” Hill said. “Hannah was a key player for us. Honestly, I think Hannah’s support helping me and the other post players. She teaches us where to go and how to play better defense — she helps enhance us.”
The Eagles host No. 3 Central York (22-3) in Monday’s semifinals at 7. The Panthers thumped Manheim Township 44-26.
Playmakers
Miller started the game 5-of-5 from the field in the first half and took one more shot in the second that she missed. She also added a third-quarter block. Her defense alongside Hill was once again solid.
It's been a lot of this tonight. @CVSDeagles controlling every facet of this one, leading @Hemp_G_Bball at halftime 34-7. Nice pass and score by @abbie_millerr earlier in the frame here. pic.twitter.com/LCiUVYhvKD— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 21, 2020
Jekot was quiet in the first quarter but took up the scoring mantel in the second, exploding for 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting with a pair of 3s. She finished with a game-high 18 points, tacking on four assists, two rebounds and two steals. Plus she spent a chunk of time plastered defensively to Hempfield’s Lindsey Durkota, holding one of the Black Knight’s best players to just seven points on 1-of-4 shooting and four turnovers.
End 3Q, @CVSDeagles well on it's way to next week's semis up 46-15 over @Hemp_G_Bball.— Jake Adams (@jakeadams520) February 21, 2020
Here's a @juliejekot trey. She's at 18 tonight. pic.twitter.com/xm4iD5mhvT
And CV’s Kylie Holcomb rained 3s much of the night, connecting three times for 13 points.
Game notes
The game was in hand minutes into the first quarter. Neither offense got going for a few possessions, but a Hill bucket and Holcomb triple midway through the frame ignited a 7-0 CV start.
The Eagles did not let off the gas in the first half. The offense kicked things up a notch, shooting 8-of-10 to put the game out of reach for good. The score by halftime was 34-7.
“We played really well defensively, and we were making shots, too,” Wolf said. “That’s a good combination.”
CV, known more for its defensive prowess than its offensive burst, was an impressive 20-of-37 shooting from the field while making seven triples. The Eagles had 13 unofficial assists on the night.
The defense was stellar, limiting Hempfield to a paltry 27 shots (eight makes) while turning the seventh-ranked Knights (18-7) over 23 times.
