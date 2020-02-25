District 3 Boys Basketball: Trinity wins seventh straight gold after lights-out fourth quarter against rival Camp Hill

“And then we got a bunch of plays after that, and guys stepped up and got it done,” said Kostelac, who’s directed the Shamrocks to 18 district titles since 1991.

“I knew we played well in the fourth, but I had no clue we were 10-for-10 and 11-for-13 from the foul line. That’s just a great performance. The kids did a super job.”

Said 6-foot-5 sophomore stud Chance Westry, who bucketed a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with eight rebounds and seven assists: “We knew we had it in us. We just needed to express ourselves, play harder and let them know who’s here and who runs the Giant Center.

“Seven-peat, I feel like it’s our arena. You gotta be extra greedy.”

This entire contest was played within two possessions until the onslaught of made buckets by Trinity (21-3) inched it ahead by as many as 12 points with 46 seconds left.

Still, Camp Hill (18-7) fought valiantly.

Seniors Jake Perry and Connor Trumpy scored 21 each for the Lions, while Cam Ochs added 13 and Will Ketterer 11. Trumpy, who added nine rebounds and three blocks, scored the 1,000th point of his career on a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Overall, the team knocked down 23 of 49 shots from the field, 19 of 24 from the stripe.