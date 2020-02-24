District 3 Boys Basketball: Trinity wins seventh straight gold after 10-for-10 fourth quarter against rival Camp Hill

HERSHEY — Throughout decades of magic surrounding Trinity boys basketball in the District 3 playoffs, there was never anything quite like this.
Locked in a testy battle against its public school neighbor, its division rival and frequent playoff opponent in Camp Hill, the gold-hungry Shamrocks needed as close to perfection as possible to stretch its unprecedented championship winning streak.
Well, what Trinity wants, Trinity gets.
The Shamrocks claimed a 76-68 Class 3A title — the seventh straight championship victory — by knocking down all 10 of their field goals and 11 of their 13 free throws in the fourth quarter Monday night at Hershey’s Giant Center.
“If they’re going to go 10-for-10, I mean, how do you beat that?” said Lions head coach Scott Barrows, whose boys showed championship-worthy grit after getting swept by the Shamrocks during the regular season.
Camp Hill, after leading most of the third quarter, held a 49-46 advantage with 6:47 remaining. Trinity, though, was about to embark on a historic run.
Aley Zangari erupted for 14 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead 3-ball off a feed from T.J. Lawson to give the ‘Rocks a 51-49 lead they would keep.
That was the key blow, said longtime Trinity coach Larry Kostelac Jr.
“And then we got a bunch of plays after that, and guys stepped up and got it done,” said Kostelac, who’s directed the Shamrocks to 18 district titles since 1991.
“I knew we played well in the fourth, but I had no clue we were 10-for-10 and 11-for-13 from the foul line. That’s just a great performance. The kids did a super job.”
Said 6-foot-5 sophomore stud Chance Westry, who bucketed a game-high 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting to go with eight rebounds and seven assists: “We knew we had it in us. We just needed to express ourselves, play harder and let them know who’s here and who runs the Giant Center.
“Seven-peat, I feel like it’s our arena. You gotta be extra greedy.”
This entire contest was played within two possessions until the onslaught of made buckets by Trinity (21-3) inched it ahead by as many as 12 points with 46 seconds left.
Still, Camp Hill (18-7) fought valiantly.
Seniors Jake Perry and Connor Trumpy scored 21 each for the Lions, while Cam Ochs added 13 and Will Ketterer 11. Trumpy, who added nine rebounds and three blocks, scored the 1,000th point of his career on a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining. Overall, the team knocked down 23 of 49 shots from the field, 19 of 24 from the stripe.
In last year’s title game loss to the Shamrocks, Perry was the only player to net a field goal in the first half. Not so this year, as four different players scored over the first four minutes of the game.
“We’ve been playing very, very well,” Barrows said. “The [previous] two games in districts, you can see the results of the team that we are.”
However, the No. 3 team in the latest Sunbury Daily Item state rankings knows how to stop its Cumberland County rival, currently ranked No. 8 in the state. During this stretch of seven straight district championship wins, the Shamrocks are now 6-0 against the Lions, including three victories at Giant Center.
With 22 assists, they were 25 of 43 overall from the field, 21 of 26 from the stripe and held a 30-16 advantage on the glass.
Zangari finished 8-for-10 from the field, while fellow senior Marcus Beckett posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, plus four assists and three blocks. Lawson tallied nine points with three assists off the bench, while Ben Patten netted seven more points with three dimes.
“It was a great game, a backyard brawl,” Kostelac said. “Jake and Connor were terrific in particular. Ochs played well, Ketterer played well, the [Jackson] Thompson kid played well, [Greg] LaBine played well, [Daniel] Shuster got in and did some nice things for them. Everybody played their tails off tonight, and we were fortunate we got the W and can wear the gold going home.”