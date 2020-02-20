District 3 Boys Basketball Highlights: Trinity to rematch Camp Hill in repeat of 2019 Class 3A title game; Big Spring knocked out in 5A

You have free articles remaining.
- It will be Trinity vs. Camp Hill in the District 3 Class 3A championship game once again. The top-ranked Shamrocks (20-3) popped visiting Brandywine Heights 62-50 Thursday night, paced by a game-high 26 points from sophomore Chance Westry, a new member of the 1,000-point club. Ben Patten led from range with three 3s for 12 points as well.
- Meanwhile, the No. 2 Lions (17-6) routed visiting Columbia 85-50 to set up a rubber match between the two Mid-Penn Capital rivals. Jake Perry poured in 31 points, Connor Trumpy chipped in 21 and Cam Ochs also added 21 in the blowout. Camp Hill put the game on ice with a 32-point third quarter that blew open a game that was 37-27 at halftime. Ochs sank five 3s. Trinity will seek its seventh straight district championship Monday at 8 p.m. at Hershey's Giant Center; two of the previous six have come against the Lions, including last year's title game.
- For the second year in a row, Big Spring's season came to an end in the Class 5A ninth-place consolation quarterfinal. The Bulldogs fell 78-59 at York Suburban. Gavin Pritchard closed his four-year career with a 16-point night, and senior guard Javaun Moore added 22. But four Trojans reached double figures.
- Northern won the rubber match with Shippensburg 65-51 in the 5A quarterfinals, booking a date Monday night with No. 8 Muhlenberg in the semis. The fourth-ranked Polar Bears (20-4) got a game-high 18 from Nate McGill, while Tyler Weary's three 3s led to 15 points. Critically, Northern went 18-of-20 from the foul line. Jordan Heisey added 13 points. Ship, which had four in double figures, was led by Jayden Statum's 16. The Greyhounds (No. 5, 18-7) visit top-seed Gettysburg in Monday's consolation semis.
- Cedar Cliff was also knocked out of the postseason in a 73-46 home loss to division rival Lower Dauphin. Tyler Houser led the Colts with 17 points, but the Falcons caught fire from beyond the arc, sinking 13 3s. Josh Gardner had five of them for a game-high 21 points.