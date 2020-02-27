District 3 Boys Basketball Highlights: Shippensburg, Northern fall in Class 5A placement games

You have free articles remaining.
- No. 5 Shippensburg lost 87-65 to York High in the District 3 Class 5A fifth-place game despite a 28-point night from Jayden Statum. Collin Taylor added 18 in the losing effort. The Greyhounds (19-8) will face District 6 champion Bishop Carroll on March 6 at a site and time to be determined.
- No. 4 Northern lost to New Oxford 63-60 in the 5A third-place game. The Polar Bears knocked down 12 3-pointers, paced by Nate McGill's three, but it wasn't enough. McGill finished with a team-high 14 points, followed by Eddie Ensor's 11 and Jordan Heisey's 10. Northern (20-6) takes on a District 4 or 11 team on March 6 at a site and time to be determined.