District 3 Boys Basketball: Despite prior wins against Harrisburg, Cumberland Valley fell short in the Class 6A first round

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley had beaten Harrisburg twice in the regular season, but the stakes were much higher in the District 3 Class 6A first round.

A win and you move on, but a loss completes your season too early. Harrisburg rallied to take a 50-42 decision over the Eagles at the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome on Tuesday night.

Harrisburg jumped out to a 12-6 first quarter lead behind the tough drives and finishes of John McNeil.

The Eagles answered with a couple of 3-pointers by Harris Vorwald and only trailed 14-13 after one period.

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-5) finally took the lead at 18-16 on a Max Krevsky bucket. Davon Lee hit two freebies to tie the game, but Sam Sherry canned a long 3 for the three-point lead. Harrisburg tied the game three times before Nolan Gilbert hit a leaner for a CV two-point lead at the half.

No. 11 Harrisburg (15-8) won the rebounding and toughness awards in the second half for the win. The Cougars outscored the Eagles 23-13 in the second half, but also grabbed seven offensive rebounds that allowed for second shots and opportunities to run time off the clock.

John McNeil (22) and Davon Lee (18) combined for 40 of the 50 Cougar points.