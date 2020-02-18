District 3 Boys Basketball: Despite prior wins against Harrisburg, Cumberland Valley fell short in the Class 6A first round

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cumberland Valley had beaten Harrisburg twice in the regular season, but the stakes were much higher in the District 3 Class 6A first round.
A win and you move on, but a loss completes your season too early. Harrisburg rallied to take a 50-42 decision over the Eagles at the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome on Tuesday night.
Harrisburg jumped out to a 12-6 first quarter lead behind the tough drives and finishes of John McNeil.
The Eagles answered with a couple of 3-pointers by Harris Vorwald and only trailed 14-13 after one period.
No. 6 Cumberland Valley (18-5) finally took the lead at 18-16 on a Max Krevsky bucket. Davon Lee hit two freebies to tie the game, but Sam Sherry canned a long 3 for the three-point lead. Harrisburg tied the game three times before Nolan Gilbert hit a leaner for a CV two-point lead at the half.
You have free articles remaining.
No. 11 Harrisburg (15-8) won the rebounding and toughness awards in the second half for the win. The Cougars outscored the Eagles 23-13 in the second half, but also grabbed seven offensive rebounds that allowed for second shots and opportunities to run time off the clock.
John McNeil (22) and Davon Lee (18) combined for 40 of the 50 Cougar points.
“We knew Lee was going to get his points but we wanted to shut everybody else down,” Eagles head coach David Vespignani said. “Obviously, McNeil got more than we would have liked, but the rest of the team scored 10 points. They made the tough plays as they out-rebounded us, and they just took the ball away a couple of times when we had rebounds. On the one, McNeil just ripped it away and scored a bucket. We missed several foul shots — the front end of one-and-one’s and they hurt.”
Vorwald led the Eagles with 16 points and Sam Sherry added 10, but no other Eagle had more than four points.
“We have good kids and they talked about adjustments we needed to make against them,” Cougars head coach Kirk Smallwood said. “I thought our defense and rebounding in the second half was the difference. We knew we needed to slow their bigs down. They hurt us the first two times. We kept the ball alive and got to them quicker, and we harped on that. I thought John’s free throws at the end says a lot of about his character. We continue to work hard all of the time.”
“We lost five starters and eight seniors last year, and we started with some talent but little experience. They went from seven wins to nine, 17 wins to 18 wins over the four years, and we are on that upward swing,” Vespignani said. “We have some good players coming back and with a JV team that went 20-1, we have some talent coming, but we will be judged by the postseason. We ended our season before we would have liked, but the sun will rise tomorrow and we will get back to work.”
Harrisburg will travel to Reading on Friday night for the quarterfinals.