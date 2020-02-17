District 3 Boys Basketball: Chance Westry hits 1,000 points as Trinity tops Annville-Cleona in Class 3A quarterfinals

No. 8 Annville-Cleona (12-10) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a Joshua Speraw 3-pointer, and was last tied at five when the Trinity press kicked up the intensity and turned four consecutive turnovers into run-outs and two dunks from Marcus Beckett and Westry.

Adam and Andrew Long canned three 3-pointers late in the first to keep the Dutchmen in contention and only trailed 22-14 after the first quarter.

Trinity (19-3) the top-seed and six-time defending district champions, blitzed the Dutchmen with a 33-point eight minutes in the second to go into the half up 55-19. The Shamrocks passed the ball with abandon and always made the extra pass for an easier shot. Westry and Aley Zangari led the way. They split six assists in the period alone.

“Chance is one of the best offensive players I have ever been around and our Trinity list is long,” Shamrocks head coach Larry Kostelac, Jr. said. “They hit a couple of shots early and those two Long boys can shoot. The run-outs and dunks kind of got us started. We had some tremendous passes and that is what we need to do every night. Everyone has a role and tonight they played those roles.”