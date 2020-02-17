District 3 Boys Basketball: Chance Westry hits 1,000 points as Trinity tops Annville-Cleona in Class 3A quarterfinals

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — Reaching the 1,000-point milestone is the epitome of a high school career in consistency.
To reach it as a sophomore is very rare and the sign of a true scorer with a high recruiting background. Chance Westry of Trinity has offers from several big Division I schools, and is highly ranked in the top recruiting services and knocked down an NBA 3-pointer at the 2:11 mark of the second quarter to reach that milestone.
No. 1 Trinity ran past Annville-Cleona 72-32 in the Class 3A quarterfinals at Trinity High School Tuesday night.
Westry entered the game with 990 career points, set to become one of the few Pennsylvania players to reach that milestone in his sophomore year.
He is in reach of Trinity’s career mark of 2,038, set by John Morris in 1998-2001. The PA record is held by A.J. Nastase of Northern Bedford with 3,833 points during his career from 1994-1998.The top local player is former Carlisle Thundering Herd star Billy Owens, who scored 3,298 or 3,299, depending upon which list you see.
“I tried not to force anything and let the game come to me,” Westry said. “It feels great with 1,000 points as a sophomore. I was thinking about all of the hard work I put in this summer and years of basketball are paying off — and I still have more life to go. I was so excited when that shot went in.”
No. 8 Annville-Cleona (12-10) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a Joshua Speraw 3-pointer, and was last tied at five when the Trinity press kicked up the intensity and turned four consecutive turnovers into run-outs and two dunks from Marcus Beckett and Westry.
Adam and Andrew Long canned three 3-pointers late in the first to keep the Dutchmen in contention and only trailed 22-14 after the first quarter.
Trinity (19-3) the top-seed and six-time defending district champions, blitzed the Dutchmen with a 33-point eight minutes in the second to go into the half up 55-19. The Shamrocks passed the ball with abandon and always made the extra pass for an easier shot. Westry and Aley Zangari led the way. They split six assists in the period alone.
“Chance is one of the best offensive players I have ever been around and our Trinity list is long,” Shamrocks head coach Larry Kostelac, Jr. said. “They hit a couple of shots early and those two Long boys can shoot. The run-outs and dunks kind of got us started. We had some tremendous passes and that is what we need to do every night. Everyone has a role and tonight they played those roles.”
“We had a good start, but after a few run-outs and dunks, our kid’s heads dropped,” Dutchmen head coach Jason Coletti said. “We talked about getting shots off and getting back on defense, because once they run out nobody is catching Trinity. We don’t see the length and athleticism in our division.”
Trinity will host the semifinals Thursday at home against No. 5 Brandywine Heights (15-9) at 7.