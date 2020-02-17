District 3 Boys Basketball: Big Spring falls in Class 5A first round to New Oxford

NEW OXFORD — Big Spring had a lengthy scouting report on New Oxford, preparing the Bulldogs for a versatile team with multiple players who could break out offensively.

The well-rounded Colonials showed it all to be true in the teams’ district opener Monday.

New Oxford used a first-quarter burst and a four-quarter team defensive effort to subdue a cold-shooting Big Spring squad Monday, as the No. 2 Colonials pulled away in the second half to run to a 55-30 win over the No. 15 Bulldogs in a District 3 Class 5A boys basketball first round game at New Oxford High School.

Long-range ace Connor Jenkins tallied 20 points for New Oxford, which advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round against frequent foe York High and earned a PIAA tournament berth in the process. The Bulldogs’ loss drops them into the fight for ninth and final of the district’s berth in the state tourney. They face No. 10 York Suburban in an elimination game Thursday.

“We didn’t want to run with them,” Big Spring coach Jason Creek said. “We didn’t want to get up and down. We know how much experience they have there. They’re a good team. It comes back to putting the ball in the hoop, which we didn’t do tonight.”