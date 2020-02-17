District 3 Boys Basketball: Big Spring falls in Class 5A first round to New Oxford

NEW OXFORD — Big Spring had a lengthy scouting report on New Oxford, preparing the Bulldogs for a versatile team with multiple players who could break out offensively.
The well-rounded Colonials showed it all to be true in the teams’ district opener Monday.
New Oxford used a first-quarter burst and a four-quarter team defensive effort to subdue a cold-shooting Big Spring squad Monday, as the No. 2 Colonials pulled away in the second half to run to a 55-30 win over the No. 15 Bulldogs in a District 3 Class 5A boys basketball first round game at New Oxford High School.
Long-range ace Connor Jenkins tallied 20 points for New Oxford, which advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinal round against frequent foe York High and earned a PIAA tournament berth in the process. The Bulldogs’ loss drops them into the fight for ninth and final of the district’s berth in the state tourney. They face No. 10 York Suburban in an elimination game Thursday.
“We didn’t want to run with them,” Big Spring coach Jason Creek said. “We didn’t want to get up and down. We know how much experience they have there. They’re a good team. It comes back to putting the ball in the hoop, which we didn’t do tonight.”
Big Spring’s slow-it-down philosophy was solid in the opening minutes, when the Colonials’ first five possessions resulted in three turnovers and a pair of missed field goals against the Bulldogs’ 2-3 zone. But when one of the other pillars of the Bulldog plan — rebounding — started to swing toward the Colonials, so did the game.
Trailing 2-1 halfway through the first quarter, New Oxford started rolling thanks to work on the glass. Offensive rebounds soon led to three straight field goals for the Colonials, removing both the nerves and the lid from the bucket. Jenkins responded by knocking down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, and suddenly New Oxford held a 13-2 lead after scoring 12 unanswered points in 1:57.
“The first couple of possessions, everyone is a little bit nervous and feeling things out,” New Oxford coach Nathan Myers said. “I think it helps tremendously to be home in our own gym. I think once we sort of got our feet set there we figured some things out. We settled down the rest of the half.”
The pace calmed after New Oxford’s breakout, but Big Spring could not capitalize on the slower game. A second quarter full of empty possessions — 2-for-11 shooting and five turnovers — meant the Bulldogs could never bring the margin back into single digits.
The Bulldogs had some of their best offensive flow to open the third, with Gavin Pritchard delivering a dunk directly out of halftime and Matt Ward knocking down a 3-pointer to cut it to 26-16 early in the third. But New Oxford quickly dashed any comeback hopes, outscoring the Bulldogs 12-3 over the final 6:20 of the quarter to go up 38-19 and put things out of reach. Five different Colonials scored in the third-quarter run.
Big Spring would finish the night 11-for-40 from the field.
“I was proud of our effort,” Creek said. “It was a good atmosphere, a good environment for them to play in front of. It just wasn’t our night offensively.”’
Javaun Moore led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while Ward had nine and Pritchard went for seven points and eight rebounds.