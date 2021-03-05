District 3 Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard-Jackson sparks fast start as No. 1 Mechanicsburg returns to 5A semifinals

Standing out

Gilliard-Jackson, who broke the school’s all-time scoring record in the district opener Wednesday, led the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. Emma Castilla and Allison Schrass each added 14 points, and the Wildcats got solid contributions from every player on the court.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dougherty returned to attack the Wildcats in the second half and finished with a game-high 25 points. Xaio Warren drilled three treys for the Spartans for nine points.

By the numbers

Mechanicsburg pounded the ball into the paint in the second half or got out on the run, canning 10 buckets inside the lane. Unofficially, the Wildcats had 12 assists on their 18 two-point baskets. Mechanicsburg was always looking for the better shot for a teammate, with an extra pass or a dribble to get to a better passing lane.

Up next

Mechanicsburg moves on to host the District 3 Class 5A semifinals against past and future Mid-Penn Keystone Division foe Gettysburg on Wednesday at 7. The fifth-ranked Warriors edged No. 4 Cocalico 44-39.

The Spartans end their season at 15-5.

They said it