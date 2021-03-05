District 3 Girls Basketball: Talia Gilliard-Jackson sparks fast start as No. 1 Mechanicsburg returns to 5A semifinals

MECHANICSBURG — Mechanicsburg girls basketball is back in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals for the second year in a row.
The District 3 Class 5A top-seed used a strong first quarter to put ninth-seed York Suburban in a deep hole, then never allowed the Spartans to dig themselves out. The Wildcats took the quarterfinal matchup at Mechanicsburg High School 62-47 to move onto the District 3 semifinals on Wednesday.
Mechanicsburg (16-3) came out of the gate quickly and led 15-2 before extending its first-quarter lead to 23-5.
Cassie Eager got the Wildcats started with a quick 3 and recently crowned Mechanicsburg all-time leading scorer Talia Gilliard-Jackson added two more 3-pointers on her way to 10 first-quarter points.
The offense cooled in the second quarter, scoring just seven points, but the lead stayed well into double figures at halftime 30-13.
York Suburban (15-5) struggled out of the gate shooting the ball, going two for its first nine shots while turning the ball over multiple times. The result was a hole too big to climb out of.
Three of the Spartans leading scorers all had at least two early fouls, and Maddison Perring had three in the opening quarter. Alyssa Dougherty added her third early in the second quarter, further hampering the Spartans.
Standing out
Gilliard-Jackson, who broke the school’s all-time scoring record in the district opener Wednesday, led the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds. Emma Castilla and Allison Schrass each added 14 points, and the Wildcats got solid contributions from every player on the court.
Dougherty returned to attack the Wildcats in the second half and finished with a game-high 25 points. Xaio Warren drilled three treys for the Spartans for nine points.
By the numbers
Mechanicsburg pounded the ball into the paint in the second half or got out on the run, canning 10 buckets inside the lane. Unofficially, the Wildcats had 12 assists on their 18 two-point baskets. Mechanicsburg was always looking for the better shot for a teammate, with an extra pass or a dribble to get to a better passing lane.
Up next
Mechanicsburg moves on to host the District 3 Class 5A semifinals against past and future Mid-Penn Keystone Division foe Gettysburg on Wednesday at 7. The fifth-ranked Warriors edged No. 4 Cocalico 44-39.
The Spartans end their season at 15-5.
They said it
Wildcats head coach Clay McAllister on his team’s effort: “I thought we played really hard tonight — we rebounded the ball well and ran the floor really well. I liked our effort and our defensive intensity, and we competed pretty hard. We got the ball to the people we wanted to, but we didn’t make shots. We had a couple of pretty bad trips down the floor.”
Gilliard-Jackson on team effort: “Today we knew we could get out in transition, and we did. Everyone knows that there is no given role on this team. Anyone can score, anyone can rebound or play defense. We made an obligation to our teammates to do everything we can to put everything on the floor each night. Giving everything is honestly what we signed up to do.”
York Suburban head coach Jessica Barley on her squad: “They played a great first quarter, and we got into some foul trouble, and Maddie picked up her third foul — and she is a big part of what we do — and dug ourselves into a hole. It wasn’t a hole I thought we couldn’t dig our way out of, though. At this point, it is tough to come back against high level teams. Warren is a fearless senior for us who hit some big shots, and Dougherty tried her best to carry this team tonight.”