District 3 Girls Basketball Preview: Talia Gilliard-Jackson, Mechanicsburg resume chase for 5A title

Gilliard-Jackson averaged 19 points a year ago and swished 73 3-pointers in 29 games. Those numbers are down a bit — 14.7 points, 31 3’s in 18 games — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Wildcats average two more points per game and have four players with 10 or more triples (Gracen Nutt is at nine) in 11 fewer games than a year ago. The burden, especially from deep, is not as heavy for Gilliard-Jackson.

But that veteran experience — Gilliard-Jackson (14.7 ppg), Schrass (4.9), Emma Castilla (10.1) and Cassie Eager (5.6) all played quality minutes in the postseason. And sophomores Nutt (6.4), Priya Loran (1.9) and Jayden Eager got to watch and learn from the bench.

The weapons around Gilliard-Jackson are more diverse and more capable of shouldering the load on a given night than in prior years.

“The other night against Mifflin County is the perfect example — we came out and made six 3’s in the first quarter, and she didn’t shoot one,” McAllister said.

So, while the Wildcats enter this postseason with two more losses than a year ago, this is a legitimate contender.