District 3 Girls Basketball Preview: Talia Gilliard-Jackson, Mechanicsburg resume chase for 5A title

Mechanicsburg heads into the first round of the District 3 girls basketball playoffs Tuesday chasing a shot at another District 3 basketball title.
Sure, Talia Gilliard-Jackson isn’t scoring at the same clip as a year ago, and the Wildcats don't enter the postseason as arguably the hottest team in District 3 with a 20-game win streak (like last year).
But they’re the Class 5A top seed for a reason, and Gilliard-Jackson is still just as deadly with the ball in her hands or flying off the baseline for a turnaround corner 3.
“We haven’t talked about it, we really haven’t,” Wildcats head coach Clay McAllister said Saturday. “With everything that happened last year, I honestly think we’re just trying to — it sounds cliché — I really think we’re trying to play each game.
“I don’t want any pressure on them or anything like that. … I just want them to smile, and have fun and just compete as hard as they can.”
Gilliard-Jackson, who is eight points away from becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in either gender, and wing Allison Schrass lead the way as seniors. The team returns plenty of experience after last year’s postseason run that included a loss to eventual D3 champ Twin Valley in the district semifinals and then a first-ever berth in the state quarterfinals.
Gilliard-Jackson averaged 19 points a year ago and swished 73 3-pointers in 29 games. Those numbers are down a bit — 14.7 points, 31 3’s in 18 games — but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The Wildcats average two more points per game and have four players with 10 or more triples (Gracen Nutt is at nine) in 11 fewer games than a year ago. The burden, especially from deep, is not as heavy for Gilliard-Jackson.
But that veteran experience — Gilliard-Jackson (14.7 ppg), Schrass (4.9), Emma Castilla (10.1) and Cassie Eager (5.6) all played quality minutes in the postseason. And sophomores Nutt (6.4), Priya Loran (1.9) and Jayden Eager got to watch and learn from the bench.
The weapons around Gilliard-Jackson are more diverse and more capable of shouldering the load on a given night than in prior years.
“The other night against Mifflin County is the perfect example — we came out and made six 3’s in the first quarter, and she didn’t shoot one,” McAllister said.
So, while the Wildcats enter this postseason with two more losses than a year ago, this is a legitimate contender.
Bear in mind, Mechanicsburg’s three losses came to playoff teams. Division foes Lower Dauphin (5A six seed) and Cedar Cliff (6A eight seed) both got the Wildcats once, and Mechanicsburg dropped a 45-39 game against Cumberland Valley in the season’s third game. The Eagles are the class of the district 6A field and look poised for a run at a state championship.
Mechanicsburg also defeated several other playoff teams: Palmyra (twice), Hershey (twice), Northern, Eastern York and 5A second-seed Spring Grove.
“We feel like we’ve prepared in an 18-game schedule out of our league about as well as we can prepare,” McCallister said. “We tried to make the most out of our opportunity.”
And now they’ll try to do the same in this next opportunity.
County of champions?
Cumberland County is in good shape to take home three girls District 3 championships this year.
Cumberland Valley is fully entrenched at the top of the 6A class, with two wins over No. 2 Central Dauphin and only one loss overall — Wednesday against PIAA power Spring-Ford in a thriller.
And Trinity is the overwhelming favorite to win the 3A title. The Shamrocks also own only one loss — in Game 2 to 4A favorite Delone Catholic. Trinity only faced one 3A playoff team, running No. 6 Lancaster Mennonite out of the building by 22 points.
That’s the story of these Shamrocks, who have obliterated most teams this year, outscoring opponents by an average of 27.7 points a game.
Trinity is led by two Division I talents. Ava Stevenson (William & Mary) averages more than 16 points and nearly two assists a game. Lauren Trumpy (multiple D-I offers) averages more than 12 points and six rebounds.
For the Eagles, plugging in freshman point guard Jill Jekot has completely changed the team’s offensive complexion. By moving big sis Julie off the ball, the Eagles have averaged more than 50 points, a healthy number for a team known more for its defense.
Julie Jekot is averaging a career-high 16.5 points and leads the team with 39 3’s. Jill Jekot is averaging a 12.4 points with 3.7 assists, and Abbie Miller is at 11.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Bad break for Bulldogs
Big Spring has reemerged in the Mid-Penn Colonial thanks to a combination of Laney Noreika’s return from an ACL injury and more experienced players around her.
But the fifth-ranked Bulldogs face a brutal path in the 4A playoffs.
Up first is No. 4 Berks Catholic, a team with a trio of double-digit scorers that has only three losses, all to playoff teams — twice to Governor Mifflin and once to 4A title favorite Delone Catholic.
If the Bulldogs can pull off the upset, up next is in all likelihood Delone in the semifinals.
