District 3 Girls Basketball: Patient Gettysburg hands No. 1 Mechanicsburg heartbreaking 5A semifinals loss

The Mechanicsburg girls team knew Wednesday night’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal matchup with Gettysburg wasn’t going to be easy.

At this time of year, very few games are.

But the top-seeded Wildcats had gone toe-to-toe for 20 minutes and held a 24-22 lead midway through the third quarter.

Gettysburg’s 1,000-point scorer Anne Bair brought the ball up the court, hesitated, and drove towards the basket drawing contact from her defender. Bair made both free throws to even the score, but the real damage was collaring Talia Gilliard-Jackson with her fourth foul with 3:33 left in the period.

If Mechanicsburg was going to stay in the game, it would be without its floor general and all-time leading scorer, who had to take a seat. Starter Jayden Eager soon joined her on the bench with her fourth foul as well.

Despite that, the Wildcats scored the last five points of the quarter. On the first possession after the break, they pushed their advantage to 32-24 as Gracen Nutt nailed a 3-pointer from the corner.

But it was the last points Mechanicsburg would put up on the scoreboard over the final 7:27 of the game as sharpshooter Skye Shepherd ignited Gettysburg in its 41-32 victory ending the Wildcats’ season.

