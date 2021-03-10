District 3 Girls Basketball: Laney Noreika scores 17, but Delone Catholic's press suffocates No. 5 Big Spring in 4A semis

Big Spring girls basketball knew it had a dicey path to the District 3 Class 4A title.

The No. 5 Bulldogs knocked off No. 4-seeded Berks Catholic in the quarterfinals in a 38-33 comeback effort Friday and hoped for a repeat performance in Wednesday night’s semifinal battle versus top seed and district powerhouse Delone Catholic.

But like with most opponents this season, the reigning 3A champions handily erased any chances of a cinderella story. Using a full court press all game — a team trademark — the Squires stymied the Bulldog offense en route to a 58-29 victory at Delone Catholic High School.

“Delone is really unlike any other team we faced this year,” Big Spring head coach Randy Jones said. “You can’t take away their pressure and tenacity on defense. We struggled with it from the start.”

After a Laney Noreika opening layup, Delone Catholic garnered complete control the rest of the way, jetting out to an 10-2 run and never looked back. The Squires’ nagging pressure forced many Bulldog passes to go awry, ultimately giving Delone much leeway in the turnover category.

The Bulldogs were held to single digits in the scoring column for three of the four quarters, barely cracking double digits with 10 in the third frame.