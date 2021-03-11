District 3 Girls Basketball: Jekot sisters, Reagan Basehore blast No. 1 Cumberland Valley past Central York for 6A crown

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Central York (17-4) switched it up, picking up a full-court zone press to claw back into the game. But every basket the No. 3 Panthers made, the Eagles had an answer, with most off the hot hand of Reagan Basehore. The sophomore, who came into the game averaging 5.7 points per game, went 5-for-5 from the floor in first-half action.

“She doesn’t always get the credit that is due because of some of the other marquee players on the team,” Wolf said. “But she’s a big part of this team. Tonight showed what she could do on a given night when she gets opportunities to shoot the ball.”

Ahead 33-24, one minute into the second half, Cumberland Valley went on a 13-0 run that effectively shut the door on Central York’s comeback chances. The lead ballooned to as much as 31 points in the fourth quarter before the starters substituted out of the game.

“Defense, as long as I’ve been here, has been the core of what we do,” Wolf said. “We’ve had some very good offensive players, but the bottom line is better defenses have carried the program.”

Freshman Jill Jekot posted a team-high 16 points in the victory, while older sister Julie racked up 13 for the game. Basehore also finished with 13, and Abbie Miller chipped in 11.