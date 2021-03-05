District 3 Girls Basketball: Aleya Eisenberg's late heroics lifts No. 5 Big Spring to comeback victory over Berks Catholic

After darting out to a 5-0 lead to start the game, the Big Spring girls basketball team struggled on the offensive end.
The Bulldogs relinquished the lead and collected only six second-quarter points to trail Berks Catholic 19-11 at halftime in their District 3 Class 4A quarterfinal clash.
And the No. 5 Bulldogs made runs — even tying it up in the third quarter — but each time they would pull close, the No. 4 Saints would spurt back ahead.
That is until Aleya Eisenberg came off a screen for a wide-open 3-pointer. The Bulldogs’ lone senior drained the open look with 1:50 left to give Big Spring its first lead in 28 minutes.
It was one of many big plays that would carry Big Spring to the 38-33 come-from-behind victory over Bob Birmingham’s Berks County champions Friday evening at Lloyd M. Wolf Gymnasium in Reading.
“She’s been our go-to shooter from the perimeter all year,” Big Spring head coach Randy Jones said of Eisenberg. “She struggled in our last two games, but she worked her tail off these last four days at practice. She’s been a great leader for us. I’m just so happy she was able to see her hard work pay off.”
After Berks Catholic’s Keziah Brantley hit a runner in the lane to tie it up, Big Spring (15-3) got the ball back with under a minute to play.
Instead of running the clock down for a final shot, the Bulldogs found Laney Noreika down on the blocks. The junior standout pump-faked, went up and under with a lefty scoop basket and got fouled in the process. She made the free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 36-33 advantage.
Emilee Sullivan iced the game by converting both ends of a 1-and-1 from the foul line, giving the Bulldogs the victory over Berks Catholic (18-4).
“She’s been there plenty of times this season,” Jones said. “I think she was finally ready to execute those two free throws at the end. At one point, I looked at her, and I told her that I just needed her to be ready to knock down foul shots. I was hoping that it was coming, and we certainly wanted it in our point guard’s hands.”
Standing out
Big Spring connected on seven 3-pointers, and all of them seemed huge at the time, but none loomed larger than Eisenberg’s long ball from the top of the key to temporarily reclaim the lead with under two minutes left in the game. The senior finished with nine points, while Noreika led the Bulldogs with 12 and Sullivan chipped in 10.
Caroline Reedy accounted for only five points in the box score. Still, the junior forward was a difference-maker for much of the game for Berks Catholic as she played stellar defense in the post, swatting away numerous shots. Brantley and Mackenzie Gordos lead the Saints with nine points apiece.
By the numbers
The two teams combined for 25 field goals, with 12 coming from beyond the 3-point line. Seven of Big Spring's 13 field goals and five of Berks Catholic’s 12 baskets were from long range.
Up next
Big Spring moves on to the Class 4A semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m. to visit No. 1 Delone Catholic, which beat No. 8 Bermudian Springs 59-45.
They said it
Jones on the resiliency of the team: “We take pride in being relentless. I told them we’re at the point in the year where everyone is good. We just have to stay calm and keep working.”
Jones on the adjustments in the second half: “We know we need to go a little further into our offense. Maybe the first option isn’t open, but if we’re willing to cut hard, make that extra pass, and that one more down screen, we’re going to get a shot. When we’re sharing the basketball, that’s us at our best.”
Jones on relishing the victory: “This year has been far from normal, and they have stayed patient and flexible. They come to practice and work hard. They allow me to hold them accountable, and they hold themselves accountable. We’re going to celebrate this one for a day or two, and then we’re going to get back to work.”