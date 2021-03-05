District 3 Girls Basketball: Aleya Eisenberg's late heroics lifts No. 5 Big Spring to comeback victory over Berks Catholic

Instead of running the clock down for a final shot, the Bulldogs found Laney Noreika down on the blocks. The junior standout pump-faked, went up and under with a lefty scoop basket and got fouled in the process. She made the free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 36-33 advantage.

Emilee Sullivan iced the game by converting both ends of a 1-and-1 from the foul line, giving the Bulldogs the victory over Berks Catholic (18-4).

“She’s been there plenty of times this season,” Jones said. “I think she was finally ready to execute those two free throws at the end. At one point, I looked at her, and I told her that I just needed her to be ready to knock down foul shots. I was hoping that it was coming, and we certainly wanted it in our point guard’s hands.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Standing out

Big Spring connected on seven 3-pointers, and all of them seemed huge at the time, but none loomed larger than Eisenberg’s long ball from the top of the key to temporarily reclaim the lead with under two minutes left in the game. The senior finished with nine points, while Noreika led the Bulldogs with 12 and Sullivan chipped in 10.