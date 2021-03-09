District 3 Girls Basketball: Abbie Miller's steadying presence fuels No. 1 Cumberland Valley's 6A semifinal comeback

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Sometimes when the visiting team comes out on fire, you just have to withstand the initial barrage, relax and chip away at the deficit.
An early emotional run gave Governor Mifflin a big lead as they came out on fire, but top-seeded Cumberland Valley girls basketball settled down and rallied to grab a 54-49 win in the District 3 Class 6A semifinals Tuesday night at the Cumberland Valley Eagle Dome.
Governor Mifflin drained five 3-pointers in the opening four minutes to take an early 17-4 lead over the 6A favorite Eagles.
But the home team persevered and fought its way back behind the inside presence of Abbie Miller. The Eagles, who finished third in District 3 a year ago and are vying for their second championship in three seasons, finally took the lead at 22-21 on a short jumper by Miller and led 26-23 at the half.
Cumberland Valley (19-1) defeated Governor Mifflin (17-6) 67-35 in the opening game of the season, way back on Jan. 9th. The rematch bookended the season for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs finished fifth last year in the District 3 field.
By the numbers
Cumberland Valley hit 12-of-15 at the foul line in the final quarter, including 11 by Jekot sisters Julie (8) and Jillian (3). Parris Burns had a huge three-point play on the offensive glass with 1:33 left to give the Eagles a three-point lead.
Governor Mifflin led by 13 in the first quarter and later led 41-38 early in the final quarter.
Standing out
Governor Mifflin hit five of their first seven 3-pointers but struggled to get anything inside in the early going. The Mustangs hit 11 3's, including six by Anyah Ortiz for a team-high 18 points. Stella Mollica added 12 for the Mustangs.
Shippensburg recruit Abbie Miller led the Eagles and the game with 20 points, and LaSalle University recruit Julie Jekot added 17, including 8-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final quarter.
Up next
Cumberland Valley moves on to host the District 3 Class 6A championship Thursday at 7 against Central York, who edged 2-seed Central Dauphin in the other semifinal. That game was a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 6A championship, won by Central Dauphin.
It's unclear if the Eagles will be without junior forward Dejah Hill (7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds entering the game), who came down with an ankle injury early in the third quarter and didn't return. She was on crutches after the game.
They said it
Julie Jekot on foul shooting: “We practice foul shooting all of the time in practice. I take three dribbles, gather my composure and shoo. It is all about confidence, and I want the ball in those situations.”
Miller on CV's team defense: “We knew they had shooters from the scouting report. We just didn’t rotate out fast enough to get a hand in faces [early on], but when we did, we weren’t able to help as much. We adjusted our defense to be able to rotate better and play defense. Obviously, there are no 13-point plays, so we just had to relax, keep our heads up and chip away.”
Eagles head coach Bill Wolf on the Mustangs' start: “Give them credit, they came out ready to play and knocked down shots. They shot the ball well. Our kids never panicked and kept chipping away. Parris Burns had a big play, she has done well for us this year.”