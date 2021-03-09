District 3 Girls Basketball: Abbie Miller's steadying presence fuels No. 1 Cumberland Valley's 6A semifinal comeback

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Governor Mifflin led by 13 in the first quarter and later led 41-38 early in the final quarter.

Standing out

Governor Mifflin hit five of their first seven 3-pointers but struggled to get anything inside in the early going. The Mustangs hit 11 3's, including six by Anyah Ortiz for a team-high 18 points. Stella Mollica added 12 for the Mustangs.

Shippensburg recruit Abbie Miller led the Eagles and the game with 20 points, and LaSalle University recruit Julie Jekot added 17, including 8-of-10 from the charity stripe in the final quarter.

Up next

Cumberland Valley moves on to host the District 3 Class 6A championship Thursday at 7 against Central York, who edged 2-seed Central Dauphin in the other semifinal. That game was a rematch of last year’s District 3 Class 6A championship, won by Central Dauphin.

It's unclear if the Eagles will be without junior forward Dejah Hill (7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds entering the game), who came down with an ankle injury early in the third quarter and didn't return. She was on crutches after the game.

They said it