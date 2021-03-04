District 3 Girls Basketball: 1-seed Cumberland Valley blitzes Cedar Cliff out of Eagle Dome, advances to 6A semis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Taylor Ferraro led the Colts with nine points, while Natalie Uibel added eight and Ryan Kaercher seven.

Next up

As the top seed in the 6A field, Cumberland Valley (18-1) will remain at the Dome and host No. 5 Governor Mifflin, 57-33 winners over fourth-ranked Ephrata, Tuesday at 7.

The Colts season ends. But head coach Scott Weyant returns nine underclassmen next year.

They said it

Eagles head coach Bill Wolf on his team’s performance: “We expected to have an advantage in the paint tonight with Dejah and Abbie, and they came through for us. Dejah continues to improve on both ends of the court. It was a good team effort tonight.”

CV senior forward Miller: “We played great team defense which transitioned into steals and layups. Our defense is what our team prides itself on, so I thought that we showed off our best asset tonight.”

Weyant on his game plan: “We just wanted to come out and attack them and put them on their heels, but they can come at you with so much intensity. We were fortunate to get through our season with just the Governor’s shutdown. We have a solid core of youngsters coming back, and we will continue our expectation of making the playoffs again.”