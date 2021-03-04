District 3 Girls Basketball: 1-seed Cumberland Valley blitzes Cedar Cliff out of Eagle Dome, advances to 6A semis

Cumberland Valley again proved its offense, not just its defense, is well-built to withstand just about anything opponents send at them, even in the playoffs.
The top-seeded Eagles utilized multiple runs, including a backbreaking 20-2 outburst, to send No. 8 Cedar Cliff packing Thursday night 69-38 in the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals.
The Colts have no slouch of a defense and typically thrive in close games. That was the case early, with both teams knotted at 8-8 a few minutes into the game in Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome.
But the Eagles amped up some pressure and ran off a 20-2 howitzer to take a 28-10 lead. Even though the Colts settled down and got within 32-18 at the half, it was CV that controlled the game’s tenure the rest of the way.
The Eagles ran off the first 14 points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 46-18.
Cedar Cliff (11-8) battled back, but the deficit was too large. The Colts, fielding a starting lineup of five underclassmen and in their seventh straight District 3 tournament, were plagued by missed shots and turnovers all night.
Standing out
Four Eagles tallied in double figures, led by Abbie Miller’s 16-point, six-rebound performance. Julie Jekot chipped in 15, and Jill Jekot added 11 points, going 7-for-8 at the charity stripe. Dejah Hill had 12 and also added six blocked shots in the game.
Taylor Ferraro led the Colts with nine points, while Natalie Uibel added eight and Ryan Kaercher seven.
Next up
As the top seed in the 6A field, Cumberland Valley (18-1) will remain at the Dome and host No. 5 Governor Mifflin, 57-33 winners over fourth-ranked Ephrata, Tuesday at 7.
The Colts season ends. But head coach Scott Weyant returns nine underclassmen next year.
They said it
Eagles head coach Bill Wolf on his team’s performance: “We expected to have an advantage in the paint tonight with Dejah and Abbie, and they came through for us. Dejah continues to improve on both ends of the court. It was a good team effort tonight.”
CV senior forward Miller: “We played great team defense which transitioned into steals and layups. Our defense is what our team prides itself on, so I thought that we showed off our best asset tonight.”
Weyant on his game plan: “We just wanted to come out and attack them and put them on their heels, but they can come at you with so much intensity. We were fortunate to get through our season with just the Governor’s shutdown. We have a solid core of youngsters coming back, and we will continue our expectation of making the playoffs again.”
Wolf on Cedar Cliff: “They came on both ends of the floor with some intensity. Scott does a great job coaching those kids each year.”