District 3 Boys Basketball Preview: Big Spring 'happy' to be in third straight playoffs; Mechanicsburg a wildcard in entertaining 5A field

The last week has been a test of Big Spring’s patience.
Because the Bulldogs boys basketball team finished all its games by Feb. 19 — a combination of good fortune during the pandemic and a bit of luck when rescheduling weather-postponed games — they spent most of this past week waiting to find out if they would qualify for the District 3 Class 5A postseason.
“We treated this week almost like a Division I football school leading into bowl week,” head coach Jason Creek said.
That included mixing up lineups, drilling, conditioning, challenging his players with tempo changes and different breakdown drills — all with the hope the practice wouldn’t be for nothing.
The Bulldogs entered their hiatus right on the bubble at No. 16, the final team in. That hiatus ended Sunday when the brackets were officially released — they’re No. 14, set to play No. 3 Shippensburg for the third time this season Tuesday night.
It’s the first time in program history Big Spring’s boys have qualified for the postseason three years in a row. And it’s the first time, Creek said, the team had four straight seasons with at least 10 wins since 1973.
“I think we try to be as realistic, too,” Creek said Saturday afternoon. “We are happy we’re there. That doesn’t mean we’re gonna take Tuesday lightly, by any means. …We’ll play Big Spring basketball, and we’re gonna play as hard as we can.”
For Creek, this unprecedented stretch is important to give to seniors like Jack Shulenberger, who hasn’t known a season without 10 wins. That may not sound like much, but Big Spring is not known for producing consistent playoff teams.
“With our group, they are pumped that we’re in districts,” he said. “Our guys are dialed in, they’re focused, they’re still coming in a half hour before practice, 45 minutes before practice starts.”
It matters for the current crop of players, and it matters for the health of the program long-term, Creek said.
Creek started Little Bulldog Camp a few years ago, geared towards kids as young as 3 years old. Now, some of those original kids are in fourth and fifth grade, Creek said. In a few years, they’ll be on the varsity or JV teams.
“When that comes up it’ll be exciting because you’ll have kids that have been playing ball for a long time,” he said. “So many people had the mindset of, ‘Big Spring can’t win at basketball.’ … That stigma’s changed, and we’ve proven that wrong.”
And the bar has been lifted from Colonial also-ran to a team with yearly playoff aspirations.
If the Bulldogs are to play spoiler — in the last two playoff appearances, they’ve gone 0-4 — it will be on 1,000-point scorer Matt Ward to lead the way. The junior, one of the Mid-Penn’s top scorers, is averaging 20.8 points and a career-high 7.4 rebounds, taking over rebounding duties after some key losses in the front court plus young guards coming up to take on ball-handling duties have allowed him to change his game.
Jake Knouse (9.7 ppg, 1.8 assists) and Everett Baker (8.6 ppg, 2.6 apg) provide needed secondary scoring for a team that has drained 101 3-pointers (81 combined between Ward and Knouse).
They’ll have a brutal class to go through. Big Spring knows top seed Northern (17-0) and third-seed Shippensburg all too well, having lost all four meetings this year. And there’s No. 2 Lower Dauphin, which owns two wins against a tough Cedar Cliff. The Falcons boast a college-sized lineup as well, led by double-digit scorers Tyson Hofsass and Josh Gardner.
And watch out for Hershey at No. 4, a team led by Carlisle grad Paul Blackburn.
Wildcats a wildcard
One of the more intriguing teams from the county this year is Mechanicsburg, which earned the No. 8 seed in 5A and a first-round home game.
The Wildcats own a few impressive wins (Lower Dauphin, CD East, Waynesboro) and a couple close losses to Hershey and Cedar Cliff. They’ve been a pain to play all year and have not looked overmatched often.
It’s the first playoff appearance in four years for Mechanicsburg, meaning every player on the roster is new to this experience. But don’t discount this group.
Tyree Morris leads the way, averaging 17 points and 8.3 rebounds. And Lukas Rhodes provides a little of everything — scoring (16.1), rebounding (6.4) and defense (19 steals, 21 deflections). Nick Morrison’s return has opened up the offense further, and Sam Burch leads the team with 31 triples.
Mechanicsburg isn’t one of 5A’s top threats, but it’d be a surprise to see them knocked out quietly.
Reading … and everyone else
Cumberland County’s 6A qualifiers, No. 6 Cumberland Valley and 12-seed Cedar Cliff, have a tough road ahead of them.
The Reading Red Knights enter the postseason as the top seed at 20-2. They’re the head of the class. Three players — Moro Osumanu (14.9 ppg), Ruben Rodriguez (14.3) and Daniel Alcantara (13.3) average double digits for a team outscoring opponents by nearly 20 a game.
Stevie Mitchell, nearing 2,000 career points, leads No. 2 Wilson with 26 points per game.
And then there’s Central Dauphin at No. 3, headlined by Ryan Smith (more than 15.0 ppg) and Malachi Palmer.
The Eagles are 0-3 against CD and Reading this season, but all three losses came by 10 points or less. No one player has taken on an alpha scoring role, with CV relying on four scorers averaging between eight and 13 points per game while shooting at a 40-percent clip or better. The leader is Elon commit Sam Sherry (12.8 ppg, 5.6 rebounds).
The Colts must right the ship. They started the season 8-0, shut down because of COVID-19 for two weeks and finished the year 3-3. A team that once looked like the Mid-Penn Keystone’s best team lost its shooting touch in the final weeks but still has the potential to play spoiler if they start clicking again.
Trinity’s new challenge
Trinity enters the postseason winners of seven straight District 3 titles.
But because of their postseason success under PIAA’s new success formula, the Shamrocks were bumped up for this two-year cycle to 4A. The eighth seed they own is the lowest they’ve been in years, and they enter Tuesday’s first round with losses four losses against No. 3 Middletown and No. 2 Susquehanna Township. The Shamrocks do own a win against seventh-seed Bishop McDevitt.
The Shamrocks are without national recruit Chance Westry, who transferred to Sierra Canyon (California) in the summer, and nearly all of last year’s key pieces because of graduation.
But don’t count this team out yet. The path is tougher than previous years, but not impossible. The Shamrocks open at home against No. 9 Schuylkill Valley and would face top-seed Wyomissing next. The Spartans lack a game-changing scorer and lost two of the last five games, including Feb. 19 to Schuylkill Valley.
