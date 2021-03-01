District 3 Boys Basketball Preview: Big Spring 'happy' to be in third straight playoffs; Mechanicsburg a wildcard in entertaining 5A field

For Creek, this unprecedented stretch is important to give to seniors like Jack Shulenberger, who hasn’t known a season without 10 wins. That may not sound like much, but Big Spring is not known for producing consistent playoff teams.

“With our group, they are pumped that we’re in districts,” he said. “Our guys are dialed in, they’re focused, they’re still coming in a half hour before practice, 45 minutes before practice starts.”

It matters for the current crop of players, and it matters for the health of the program long-term, Creek said.

Creek started Little Bulldog Camp a few years ago, geared towards kids as young as 3 years old. Now, some of those original kids are in fourth and fifth grade, Creek said. In a few years, they’ll be on the varsity or JV teams.

“When that comes up it’ll be exciting because you’ll have kids that have been playing ball for a long time,” he said. “So many people had the mindset of, ‘Big Spring can’t win at basketball.’ … That stigma’s changed, and we’ve proven that wrong.”

And the bar has been lifted from Colonial also-ran to a team with yearly playoff aspirations.