District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 9 Mechanicsburg can't sustain white-hot start in 5A first-round loss to York Suburban

You couldn’t have asked for a better start for the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team in its District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff game against York Suburban.
The No. 9 Wildcats raced out to a 20-7 lead after eight minutes behind six points apiece from Nicholas Morrison and Lukas Rhodes.
Mechanicsburg was firing on all cylinders. It seemed every play call was the right one and every shot found the bottom of the basket. They scored the last nine points of the period, temporarily stunning head coach Mitch Kemp’s Trojans on their home floor.
But the Wildcats couldn’t sustain the magic as their carriage turned back into a pumpkin with a season-ending 66-54 loss.
“When shots are going in, the game is easy,” Mechanicsburg head coach Bob Strickler said. “That first quarter, we were in a really good flow. You knew they would tighten up their defense and make some adjustments.”
A turnover here. A missed opportunity there. Shots that fell in the first quarter drew iron and bounced wayward after that. Mechanicsburg went 1-for-5 from the free-throw line in the second quarter.
Slowly, York Suburban (14-4) chipped into the lead, methodically pulling the Wildcats back into range.
James Anderson’s 3-pointer gave Mechanicsburg a 47-41 lead in the fourth quarter’s early moments, but it was the last hurrah for the Wildcats. The No. 8 Trojans proceeded to go on a 12-0 run that put Mechanicsburg (11-8) in a hole it couldn’t climb out of as it battled the dwindling clock.
“It really came down to the fourth quarter where they were scoring, and we were not able to put the ball in the basket,” Strickler said. “We got good looks we didn’t finish.”
Standing out
York Suburban’s trio of Camden Brewer, Aiden Hughley and Alon Gorham accounted for 51 of the Trojans’ 66 points in the game with 20, 16 and 15 points, respectively. With most of the early focus was on Hughley, a 1,000-point scorer and Shepherd University commit, Brewer and Gorham had space on the perimeter to keep the Trojans in the game early.
Lukas Rhodes used his strong first quarter and went 7-for-10 from the foul line to lead Mechanicsburg with 13 points. Senior Tyree Morris finished with 12 points, a handful under his scoring average, for the Wildcats.
Up next
The loss is the end of the road on the hardwood for Mechanicsburg. After beginning the season 1-4, the Wildcats finished 11-8 and made their first playoff appearance in four years.
York Suburban advances to take on top-seeded and undefeated Northern, 66-48 winners over Susquehannock, Thursday in the quarterfinal round.
They said it
Strickler on the Wildcats’ offensive output: “We scored 20 points in the second half, and you’re not going to win District playoff games doing that.”
Strickler on the success this season: “You’re looking at a class of seniors that had never really won before. We were 7-15 last year and 8-14 the year before. For these guys to get themselves to 11-7 going into the playoffs, that speaks volumes about the accomplishments of the senior class and their perseverance.”
Strickler on the squad: “This team has meant a lot to me. It was never easy for them. They had to work hard for everything they got. I felt like we got better as the year went on. Unfortunately, in a hotly contested game like you get in the district playoffs, we reverted to some of our early season habits of turnovers and missed free throws. But that won’t take away from the memory I’ll carry from this season and what these guys gave us.”