District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 9 Mechanicsburg can't sustain white-hot start in 5A first-round loss to York Suburban

You couldn’t have asked for a better start for the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team in its District 3 Class 5A first-round playoff game against York Suburban.

The No. 9 Wildcats raced out to a 20-7 lead after eight minutes behind six points apiece from Nicholas Morrison and Lukas Rhodes.

Mechanicsburg was firing on all cylinders. It seemed every play call was the right one and every shot found the bottom of the basket. They scored the last nine points of the period, temporarily stunning head coach Mitch Kemp’s Trojans on their home floor.

But the Wildcats couldn’t sustain the magic as their carriage turned back into a pumpkin with a season-ending 66-54 loss.

“When shots are going in, the game is easy,” Mechanicsburg head coach Bob Strickler said. “That first quarter, we were in a really good flow. You knew they would tighten up their defense and make some adjustments.”

A turnover here. A missed opportunity there. Shots that fell in the first quarter drew iron and bounced wayward after that. Mechanicsburg went 1-for-5 from the free-throw line in the second quarter.

Slowly, York Suburban (14-4) chipped into the lead, methodically pulling the Wildcats back into range.