District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 8 Trinity storms back, stifles Schuylkill Valley late to advance to 4A quarterfinals

They said it

Shamrocks head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. on the game: “It was just a weird game. I don’t know what happened in that first quarter — we missed seven layups in that quarter. The kids really stepped up the pressure and forced the turnovers in the final quarter. Some of those fourth-quarter shots were more difficult than our first-quarter misses. The wart of tonight was our foul shooting. Weiand’s 3 was gigantic.”

Skurcenski on the fourth-quarter rally: “The message between quarters was very simple: we needed to step up the intensity on both ends of the floor, and we needed to do a better job of running our stuff. And I think we did that. We couldn’t play any worse that we did the first three quarters. We just need to come out with more energy next game.”

Panthers head coach Taylor Grim on the game: “The second half, their pressure took us out of what we wanted to do. They sped us up and got a lot of points off turnovers that gave them the lead. We didn’t have a whole lot of depth tonight, and we had a sophomore and junior who haven’t played a lot of minutes this year in the game.”

