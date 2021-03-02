 Skip to main content
District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 8 Trinity storms back, stifles Schuylkill Valley late to advance to 4A quarterfinals
alert top story
District 3 Boys Basketball: No. 8 Trinity storms back, stifles Schuylkill Valley late to advance to 4A quarterfinals

Trnity Lancaster Mennonite 13.JPG (copy)

Trinity’s head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. during a January game against Lancaster Mennonite. The Shamrocks won their District 3 Class 4A opener in comeback fashion Tuesday night.

 Sentinel file

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — The run for eight continues.

The Trinity Shamrocks survived its Class 4A debut Tuesday night by beating Schuylkill Valley 47-42 at Trinity High School and will continue a run for a possible eighth consecutive District 3 title.

Trailing 36-24 early in the final quarter, the Shamrocks outscored the Panthers 23-6 over the final six minutes to grab a victory that didn’t appear possible earlier in the evening.

Schuylkill Valley did everything right in the early going while shooting the ball well. The Panthers ran off nine straight points to take an 11-2 lead and a 16-6 lead after one quarter. They also led by 10 at 21-11 at the half.

A furious rally led by a full-court press that forced turnovers and easy buckets got the Shamrocks back into the game. A huge 3 from the left wing by Trey Weiand sparked the 19-point run that enabled the Shamrocks to take a 43-36 lead.

The Panthers outscored the ‘Rocks 6-4 over the final two minutes, but the ‘Rocks also only went 4-for-9 at the foul line. They finished the game 7-of-20 at the line.

Turning point

The final-quarter full-court press that forced five turnovers and led to 10 points and Weiand’s huge trey changed the complexion of the game.

The athleticism and quickness of Talik Wall, TJ Lawson, Bryan Skurcenski and Julian Gabbidon forced the turnovers, and Weiand controlled any long pass over the top. Schuylkill Valley’s point guard Mike Mish fouled out in that stretch, forcing a short-handed Panthers to rely on some inexperienced youngsters.

By the numbers

Trinity hasn’t been in this position before for a very long time. Seeded eighth in the District 3 class 4A field, the seven-time defending District 3 champion, will have to play the underdog role. Due to the Shamrocks unprecedented success and the new PIAA success formula, they were moved to class 4A in the summer before the latest two-year classification cycle began.

And this year Trinity turned to a stable of new players after losses by graduation and transfer — most notably blue-chip recruit Chance Westry’s departure to Sierra Canyon High School (California) — over the summer depleted a roster that had made two deep runs in the state tournament.

Lawson led the Shamrocks with 10, while Skurcenski and Gabbidon each tallied nine. Ty Kauffman took game honors with 13 for the Panthers.

Up next

Trinity visits top-seed Wyomissing on Thursday at 7 in the quarterfinal round of the District 3 Class 4A tournament. Schuylkill Valley split the season series with Wyomissing this year.

They said it

Shamrocks head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. on the game: “It was just a weird game. I don’t know what happened in that first quarter — we missed seven layups in that quarter. The kids really stepped up the pressure and forced the turnovers in the final quarter. Some of those fourth-quarter shots were more difficult than our first-quarter misses. The wart of tonight was our foul shooting. Weiand’s 3 was gigantic.”

Skurcenski on the fourth-quarter rally: “The message between quarters was very simple: we needed to step up the intensity on both ends of the floor, and we needed to do a better job of running our stuff. And I think we did that. We couldn’t play any worse that we did the first three quarters. We just need to come out with more energy next game.”

Panthers head coach Taylor Grim on the game: “The second half, their pressure took us out of what we wanted to do. They sped us up and got a lot of points off turnovers that gave them the lead. We didn’t have a whole lot of depth tonight, and we had a sophomore and junior who haven’t played a lot of minutes this year in the game.”

