District 3 Boys Basketball: Led by Tyler Houser, No. 12 Cedar Cliff springs Class 6A first-round upset on Cumberland Valley

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP — Cedar Cliff came into Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome and did exactly what it wanted to do — make shots, get a lead and force Cumberland Valley to play from behind.
And the result was a 55-43 win for the Colts, who move onto the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals Friday night.
In the first half of Wednesday’s nights playoff opener, the No. 12 Colts were able to control the paint and make shots. The fifth-ranked Eagles were 2-of-12 inside the paint and outside of Grant Kuffa were 0-of-4 from the arc in the first quarter.
Ben Drury tallied the only two points for the Eagles big men. While the Colts leld by double digits through most of the game, the Eagles rallied to get within six points in the final quarter at 45-39 but could get no closer.
It was an impressive win in a tough matchup for the Colts, who were 4-3 after a midseason COVID-19 lay-off interrupted what had been a 7-0 start to the year.
The Colts certainly didn’t look lost as they pounded the ball inside to Tyler Houser, and Trenten Smith drove to the middle of the lane for short jumpers. Houser had 10 and Smith eight in the opening half.
Turning point
Late in the second quarter, Cedar Cliff led 20-14 and went on a quick run to break the game open. Smith found a loose ball under the basket for the put-back, and Charlie Werner added an old-fashioned three-point play.
The Colts then got two buckets from Nick Strain to open the second half with a 29-14 advantage. It was a nine-point run over the course of 90 seconds of game time.
Kuffa and Spencer Titus hit back-to-back 3’s during a rally by the Eagles to get the lead down to nine points, and later Max Krevsky and Nolan Gilbert scored off steals to cut the lead to six before the Colts made enough free throws to close out the game.
By the numbers
Houser led all scorers with 19, Smith added 11 and Strain added 11 and nine rebounds — all in the second half.
Kuffa and Drury led the Eagles with 11 each, while the Colts held Sam Sherry scoreless in the game. Drury added eight blocked shots in the game.
Up next
Cedar Cliff (12-3) moves on and will visit No. 4 Muhlenberg coming off a first-round bye.
Cumberland Valley ends its season at 14-5.
They said it
Nick Strain on his role in this game: “My job was to keep Sherry in front of me or not leave my feet. We knew he is not the best post player, and I just needed to stay in front of him. My shot wasn’t falling, so I had to find another way to help us. It was really big win for us tonight since we lost last year in the first round.”
Colts head coach Tigh Savercool on his team’s bounce back: “We had three practices to get ready for tonight, so it was more about getting guys back into the rhythm of where they were early in the season. Skinny [Nick Strain] did an excellent job of just staying around Sam Sherry all night. Nick may have given us his best performance of his high school career tonight.”
Eagles head coach Dave Vespignani on his team’s struggles: “When you get yourself in that hole at this time of the year, you are not going to get back into the game. We expended so much energy trying to get back into the game, but we dug ourselves into that hole and that is why they are moving on. We were lucky that Grant hit some shots early.”