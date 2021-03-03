District 3 Boys Basketball: Led by Tyler Houser, No. 12 Cedar Cliff springs Class 6A first-round upset on Cumberland Valley

The Colts then got two buckets from Nick Strain to open the second half with a 29-14 advantage. It was a nine-point run over the course of 90 seconds of game time.

Kuffa and Spencer Titus hit back-to-back 3’s during a rally by the Eagles to get the lead down to nine points, and later Max Krevsky and Nolan Gilbert scored off steals to cut the lead to six before the Colts made enough free throws to close out the game.

By the numbers

Houser led all scorers with 19, Smith added 11 and Strain added 11 and nine rebounds — all in the second half.

Kuffa and Drury led the Eagles with 11 each, while the Colts held Sam Sherry scoreless in the game. Drury added eight blocked shots in the game.

Up next

Cedar Cliff (12-3) moves on and will visit No. 4 Muhlenberg coming off a first-round bye.

Cumberland Valley ends its season at 14-5.

They said it