District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's big night more than enough, No. 3 Shippensburg tops Big Spring in 5A opener

Because the pandemic cut the state championships to district champions only, Big Spring’s season is done. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs for the third straight year, a record for the program.

They said it

Bulldog head coach Jason Creek on looking back on this entire season: “At the end of the day, all of this, what’s going on in the world, is way more than a game of basketball. And while all these guys overcame adversity throughout this entire season, it comes down to not only preparing them for basketball, but for their lives down the road.”

Statum on the challenge Big Spring presents: “It felt really good to come out and get a win tonight. But we knew coming in Big Spring wasn’t going to just lay down in front of us. They were going to challenge us, and that’s exactly what they did.”

Staver on facing a defensively strong Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday: “I have only seen them on film, but the main thing is we just have to go in and play our brand of basketball. That’s what has gotten us to this point.”

