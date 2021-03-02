District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's big night more than enough, No. 3 Shippensburg tops Big Spring in 5A opener

It’s almost a guarantee that anytime a team faces Big Spring has to be ready to go blow for blow for the full 32 minutes.
And Tuesday’s PIAA District 3 Class 5A playoff game was no exception of that as the No. 3-seeded Greyhounds slid by the No. 14 Bulldogs 63-44 at Shippensburg Area High School.
While the scoreboard may say differently, the Bulldogs kept the Greyhounds in check most of the game with their 2-3 zone, forcing Shippensburg to take contested shots all night.
“I think Big Spring played really well tonight and stuck with us from start to finish,” Shippensburg head coach Ray Staver said.
The ‘Hounds opened the game with a 13-4 run, with junior 1,000-point scorer Jayden Statum paving the way. The standout guard was responsible for 11 of the Greyhounds’ 17 opening-quarter points.
Statum became the ultimate deciding factor in the Shippensburg victory, leading all scorers with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. He added three steals and an unofficial four assists to his growing résumé.
Junior blue-chip defensive end Anthony Smith contributed nicely to the Greyhound scoring column, totaling 11 points, with an unofficial nine rebounds.
The ‘Hounds’ defensive efforts also overwhelmed the Bulldog crew. Playing in full-court pressure most of the night, Shippensburg caused consistent turnovers, with most resulting in open drives to the hoop. The Shippensburg defense also thwarted the Bulldogs’ usual barrage of 3-point baskets, holding them to a mild six on 20 attempts.
But for Big Spring, the loss isn’t one to hang their heads low on. Despite being outscored 32-18 in the first half, the Bulldogs charged back in the third frame, re-righting the ship to the tune of a 43-35 tally to close out the third quarter.
The Bulldog’s own 1,000-point club member, Matthew Ward — who reached the feat in the previous matchup on the Greyhound home floor — added 15 points of his own, under his season average of 20.8. Fellow Big Spring guard Everett Baker provided all the support he could, finishing the night with 10 points.
Standing out
Besides Statum’s usual night of double figures and Smith’s crashing of the boards, senior guard and IUP football commit Isaiah Houser notched eight points. He also impressed defensively, grabbing four steals and consistently deflected incoming Bulldog passes.
Behind Ward and Baker, Jake Knouse totaled seven points for Big Spring and Seth Griffie contributed five.
By the numbers
When you crunch the numbers, Shippensburg’s win came down to two items: field goals made and steals. The ‘Hounds sunk 24 shots compared to the Bulldogs’ 14, and along the way snagged 10 steals.
Up next
Shippensburg returns to its home court Thursday to face Lancaster-Lebanon League powerhouse Lampeter-Strasburg, after they defeated Northeastern 57-38. The Pioneers hold the No. 6 seed in the 5A bracket.
Because the pandemic cut the state championships to district champions only, Big Spring’s season is done. The Bulldogs reached the playoffs for the third straight year, a record for the program.
They said it
Bulldog head coach Jason Creek on looking back on this entire season: “At the end of the day, all of this, what’s going on in the world, is way more than a game of basketball. And while all these guys overcame adversity throughout this entire season, it comes down to not only preparing them for basketball, but for their lives down the road.”
Statum on the challenge Big Spring presents: “It felt really good to come out and get a win tonight. But we knew coming in Big Spring wasn’t going to just lay down in front of us. They were going to challenge us, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Staver on facing a defensively strong Lampeter-Strasburg Thursday: “I have only seen them on film, but the main thing is we just have to go in and play our brand of basketball. That’s what has gotten us to this point.”