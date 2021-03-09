 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's 20 points not enough to carry Shippensburg to 5A championship
alert top story
District 3 Boys Basketball

District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's 20 points not enough to carry Shippensburg to 5A championship

{{featured_button_text}}
Shippensburg Big Spring 9 (copy)

Shippensburg’s Jayden Statum scored a game-high 20 points in Tuesday's District 3 Class 5A semifinal loss to Lower Dauphin.

 Sentinel file

Jayden Statum scored 20 points, tops in the game, but what he would give for just three more.

The junior guard's contested, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer ricocheted off the iron Tuesday night and bounced harmlessly away, Statum fell flat to the floor in despair and Shippensburg boys basketball's impressive season came to an end with a 59-57 loss to Lower Dauphin in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals.

Statum and classmate Anthony Smith did their best to slice up an imposing Falcons side, with Statum scoring a game-high 20 points and Smith, the blue chip defensive end prospect moonlighting as a dominant big man all season, scoring 17. 

But in a tight game in which neither team could gain any separation beyond six points most of the game, it wasn't enough. LD got 18 points apiece from Caleb Gibbs and Tyson Hofsass, and Josh Gardner knocked down 14.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The No. 2 Falcons erased a six-point deficit in the final frame to book a trip to Thursday's 5A championship game against fifth-seed Cocalico, which beat York Suburban 43-40. The Falcons will host a game that determines the lone PIAA tournament representative for District 3.

Isaiah Houser and Jacob Cramer each had eight points for the No. 3 Greyhounds, who are the only team in the postseason so far to lose by less than 15 to the Falcons.

With Shippensburg's loss, no Sentinel-area boys team remains in the postseason. 

District 3 basketball results and brackets for March 9

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg’s Talia Gilliard-Jackson on 5A first-round win and setting school record

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News