District 3 Boys Basketball: Jayden Statum's 20 points not enough to carry Shippensburg to 5A championship

Jayden Statum scored 20 points, tops in the game, but what he would give for just three more.

The junior guard's contested, off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer ricocheted off the iron Tuesday night and bounced harmlessly away, Statum fell flat to the floor in despair and Shippensburg boys basketball's impressive season came to an end with a 59-57 loss to Lower Dauphin in the District 3 Class 5A semifinals.

Statum and classmate Anthony Smith did their best to slice up an imposing Falcons side, with Statum scoring a game-high 20 points and Smith, the blue chip defensive end prospect moonlighting as a dominant big man all season, scoring 17.

But in a tight game in which neither team could gain any separation beyond six points most of the game, it wasn't enough. LD got 18 points apiece from Caleb Gibbs and Tyson Hofsass, and Josh Gardner knocked down 14.

The No. 2 Falcons erased a six-point deficit in the final frame to book a trip to Thursday's 5A championship game against fifth-seed Cocalico, which beat York Suburban 43-40. The Falcons will host a game that determines the lone PIAA tournament representative for District 3.