College Women's Basketball: Camp Hill grad Diamond Bragg transferring to Duquesne

It's not quite within 3-point range, but Diamond Bragg's parents won't have nearly the same commute to see her play collegiately.

The former Camp Hill standout announced Wednesday she is joining Duquesne's women's basketball team after spending the last two years as a reserve guard for Wisconsin.

The NCAA barred unofficial and official campus visits for all athletes in college and high school until Wednesday, creating a recruiting dead period during the coronavirus pandemic. Bragg did not waste time making her choice once allowed, opting for another Division-I program in Pittsburgh.

"So happy to be apart (sic) of this family! #GoDukes," she said in a tweet.

One of the state's top prospects two years ago with the Lions, Bragg announced March 13 she was opting to transfer. She told The Sentinel a few days later she was grateful for her time with the Badgers, but she wanted to find a new home where she might have a better opportunity to play and would offer her better professional opportunities after graduation. She was a business major at Wisconsin.

“The hardest thing’s just not being able to play, or the role you envisioned for yourself,” she said in March.