College Basketball: Camp Hill grad Diamond Bragg to transfer out of Wisconsin

“Thank goodness my coach was willing to do what was best for me, and he supported me in my decision,” she said.

Bragg stressed how grateful she was to her coaches and teammates while also acknowledging she’s looking for a better opportunity. She expressed a desire for more playing time, but off the court she wants to find a school — preferably in a city, she said — that’s in an area where she could potentially start a career after graduating. After two years in Madison, Wisconsin, she realized it wasn’t the right place for her.

“The hardest thing’s just not being able to play, or the role you envisioned for yourself,” Bragg said.

“That’s what I’ve noticed, too. I’ve realized that although Madison’s a great school, I don’t necessarily see myself making a career in this area.”

Bragg was one of the best girls basketball prospects to come out of central Pennsylvania in recent years, earning state and regional recognition while having her pick of multiple college scholarship offers.

But she never caught on with the Badgers, playing in 51 games but scoring just 33 points. She rarely saw significant playing time, and her career high was six points as a sophomore against Alabama State.