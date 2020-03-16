College Basketball: Camp Hill grad Diamond Bragg to transfer out of Wisconsin

Diamond Bragg is hoping a change of scenery helps her on and off the court.
The former Camp Hill standout who led the Lions on multiple District 3 championship runs announced Friday evening on Twitter she was transferring from Wisconsin, where she’s spent the last two seasons with the Badgers women’s basketball team.
The Lions’ second all-time leading scorer with 1,775 points struggled to establish a foothold in Wisconsin’s back court.
The sophomore 5-foot-9 guard is also the third Badger to announce her intentions to transfer, according to Madison.com.
“Being a student-athlete at the University of Wisconsin for the past two years has been nothing short of an honor and privilege, but at this time I have decided to pursue my academic and athletic career elsewhere,” Bragg said on Twitter.
Thank you Wisconsin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SAy6eVYJSg— DBragg (@diamond_bragg) March 13, 2020
She told The Sentinel the coaching staff and her teammates took the news well, although telling her teammates was the toughest part of the decision. She’ll finish the semester at Wisconsin, but she was planning to return home this week after school was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Bragg can’t visit any schools until at least April 15, she said, because of the pandemic.
“Thank goodness my coach was willing to do what was best for me, and he supported me in my decision,” she said.
Bragg stressed how grateful she was to her coaches and teammates while also acknowledging she’s looking for a better opportunity. She expressed a desire for more playing time, but off the court she wants to find a school — preferably in a city, she said — that’s in an area where she could potentially start a career after graduating. After two years in Madison, Wisconsin, she realized it wasn’t the right place for her.
“The hardest thing’s just not being able to play, or the role you envisioned for yourself,” Bragg said.
“That’s what I’ve noticed, too. I’ve realized that although Madison’s a great school, I don’t necessarily see myself making a career in this area.”
Bragg was one of the best girls basketball prospects to come out of central Pennsylvania in recent years, earning state and regional recognition while having her pick of multiple college scholarship offers.
But she never caught on with the Badgers, playing in 51 games but scoring just 33 points. She rarely saw significant playing time, and her career high was six points as a sophomore against Alabama State.
Bragg said she’s already got interest from Division I programs since putting her name in the transfer portal, some of which will be closer to home, she said. But she said it’s too early to say which schools are highest on her radar.
“Basically, I just wanted to find — try to find the best opportunity for me,” she said. “I wanted to be on the court for my last two years.”
Bragg’s “More Than A Game Charity All-Star Game” will take a one-year hiatus, she said. She started the event her senior year at Camp Hill and continued it last year, but she indicated the decision to transfer took time away from committing to a third year of More Than A Game, which has been played at HACC the past two seasons. She hopes to bring it back in 2021.
