Carlisle rising senior Jaydon Smith had seen Name, Image and Likeness sweep the college athletics landscape, blazing a trail for student-athletes to receive compensation.

Smith, a guard on the Thundering Herd boys basketball team, never imagined an NIL opportunity at the prep level, even after the PIAA approved an amendment at its December meeting, allowing student-athletes to pursue opportunities without losing eligibility.

A text from Carlisle assistant coach Tim Atkinson changed that.

“Tim told me about the opportunity and basically what it would be, what I would have to do, what I’d get from him and what I’d have to do back,” Smith said. “I thought it would be a good opportunity for me. I feel like it’s working out.”

Atkinson, a Carlisle graduate, is the founder of sneaker00juice, a local sneaker customization brand that’s eclipsed 1,300 followers on Instagram. Atkinson contacted Smith, along with former Cedar Cliff guard Olivia Jones, to be sneaker00juice’s first brand ambassador athletes.

The duo made it official June 21.

“For me as a brand, it was an opportunity for me to continue to grow my following by building around Jaydon and Olivia’s following a little bit, too, with where they're going in their own separate paths,” Atkinson said. “But it's also an opportunity for them to grow in where they're going in their paths as well. So it just kind of made sense that I was able to connect with them being a basketball person. They're big in the basketball community. And they're also model students, and aspiring and ascending athletes.”

As sneaker00juice’s first brand ambassadors, Smith and Jones exercised their rights to NIL. The pair won’t receive financial compensation in the role but will receive customized shoes and other sneaker00juice gear from Atkinson. In return, Smith and Jones will tag the sneaker00juice account in social media posts when wearing the brand and have updated their bios to include their roles as sneaker00juice brand ambassadors.

Despite the absence of financial incentive, Smith and Jones’ brand ambassador role qualifies as NIL through the image branch. According to Atkinson, by donning sneaker00juice gear during games or by promoting products on social media, the athletes are using their physical image to benefit.

“I was so grateful when Tim texted me,” Smith said. “I had no clue this would even come up. It means a lot, for sure. Definitely just paving the way for more athletes to come through, and hopefully getting the same thing done as me, and just keeping it going throughout PA.”

Atkinson said the idea to introduce brand ambassador athletes didn’t surface until recently when he was browsing TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. In fact, he wasn’t completely aware of what a brand ambassador entailed.

After further research, he realized it would be another way to expand his brand. Smith and Jones were no-brainers for the initial positions.

“I've had an opportunity to be around them through their middle school careers and into their high school careers through training,” Atkinson said. "So I've got gotten to see the work they've put behind what everybody gets to see in the light right now. And knowing that commitment they put into their craft is similar into the commitment I put into my craft, it's just another great connection. It just feels like it makes sense. It feels like they're family already.”

All parties are eager to see the growth in the coming months and as the high school season approaches. Each athlete received a pair of customized kicks for the summer period and have another waiting for the winter session.

Smith said he hopes the opportunity becomes the foundation to more NIL opportunities beyond high school and sets a precedent for other student-athletes in central Pennsylvania. Jones, who recently announced her transfer to Westtown School in West Chester for her junior season, has already pulled in another NIL opportunity with Jawns on Fire, a sneaker and streetwear boutique based in Harrisburg.

“I hope it kickstarts for other athletes,” Smith said, “that they can look at me and then see that they can also benefit from this.”

Atkinson shares a similar outlook. In his time at Carlisle, and later in a collegiate career at Pitt-Bradford, he didn’t have the NIL opportunities of Smith and Jones.

“I think it's humbling that I can be a small steppingstone towards what can potentially be greater for them,” he said. “And for me, I just get a sense of happiness for opportunities that they have that I didn't have just playing 10 years ago. But playing about 10 years ago, not having those opportunities, I think it's fascinating that they get it and they have it around them.”

Atkinson is unsure of his next steps in the new venture. But the hope is to create more opportunities for local athletes as the sneaker00juice brand continues to grow.

“I don't know what the next day looks like,” Atkinson said. “It's a very unique business in the sense that every day looks a little bit different. But in the short term, my goal was to build a family. And naming Jaydon and Olivia sneaker00juice brand ambassador athletes to kind of put a title on building that family is a great start.”

