Unbeaten Cumberland Valley boys basketball tops Waynesboro for holiday tournament title

Cumberland Valley (8-0) made 11 of 13 foul shots down the stretch, led by J D Hunter’s six of eight free-throws. Hunter led the Eagles with 18 points, including nine of 13 at the line. Dylan Levis, the tournament’s most valuable player, added 14, directed the Eagle offense and anchored the defense. Nolan Gilberta and Jackson Boone each tallied six, and Boone added 10 key rebounds.

Waynesboro jumped out to a 15-6 lead behind Ryan Shaffer’s eight points in the opening quarter.

Levis hit a few big shots to keep the Eagles close, and they finally took the lead at 18-17 on a Levis 3-pointer. The half ended up tied at 22. Gilbert hit a putback to give the Eagles their largest lead at 31-28 late in the third quarter.

Jaylon Bean hit a runner and a foul shot to tie the game at 31 for Waynesboro. A big three-point play by Hunter extended the Eagle lead to 35-31. Boone hit a jumper and added two foul shots.

“I thought defensively we played very well the entire game,” Eagle coach Dave Vespignani said. “Offensively we struggled, but some of that is the way Waynesboro took away our bigs. Our team is built for someone steps up when someone else struggles. Tonight, Dylan and JD stepped up, but everybody contributed. I thought Tzuriel (Ogunnaike) and Jake Snyder gave us good minutes when we needed them.”

Shaffer led the Indians with 15 and Bean added eight points.

Mechanicsburg 53, Selinsgrove 26

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball early in the consolation game. The Wildcats started to click when Chance Yanoski banged home three 3-pointers in the opening half. Spencer Nolan added two long balls, as the Wildcats finally got the spacing and ball movement to get their shooters open. The spacing of players also allowed Justin Bardo and Josh Smith to drive and find Seth Brubaker in the open post for a couple of baskets.

For the Seals, they made only one of eight from the arc, and missed all three free-throws in the half that saw Mechanicsburg take a 25-11 lead into the break.

Yonoski led the Wildcats with 19 points, Nolan added 12, and Smith added 10.

Blake Haddon again led the Seals with nine points. Nate Cataldi added seven, but the Seals played the entire half without Gavin Bastian, who rolled an ankle.

