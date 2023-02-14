From the opening tip of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn semifinal at Big Spring, the Milton Hershey boys basketball team threw a combination of a full-court press and a 1-3-1 zone at the Trinity offense.

The defensive variety sped up the Shamrocks and caused some disruption in the first half, forcing turnovers and allowing the Spartans to find an early stride.

But while the Shamrocks bent, they never broke. In fact, the green and white jerseys lined up in a zone of their own, and the defense, coupled with a well-balanced attack on offense, steered Trinity to a 67-48 victory over the Spartans.

The triumph advances the Shamrocks to Thursday’s conference championship game at Cumberland Valley where the ‘Rocks will meet State College, a 62-48 semifinal winner over Waynesboro Tuesday at East Pennsboro.

“I think we were prepared, and our kids adjusted so well to everything that Milton Hershey did,” Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. “And that's a credit to paying attention to detail in practice. And when you do that in the practice setting, then it becomes second nature on the floor, and they just did a great job.”

Trinity’s zone scheme was a spitting image of what the Spartans presented, but the Shamrocks (20-2) used their size advantage and shooting prowess to overwhelm Milton Hershey (17-6).

Providing a towering presence, Trinity's 6-foot-11 center, Mike Bednostin, collected a double-double by halftime and finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Sophomore guard Owen Schlager and senior flex Trey Weiand accounted for the sharp shooting and poured in 20 points and 16 points. Schlager added to Bednostin’s production in the paint, earning 16 of his 20 points down low, while Weiand deposited 12 of his 16 from 3-point range.

“The post, obviously, it always opens up the perimeter, and that's what that lets our open shots and that's how we knocked down shots today,” Weiand said. “Just getting the ball inside and getting it out, it helped a lot.”

The Shamrocks' three-headed attack paved the path to a 20-16 lead through the first quarter. Bednostin did the majority of his damage then, collecting nine of his points in the first eight minutes.

But the Spartans had kept up with the ‘Rocks. Pulling from their practice sessions, the Shamrocks adjusted from the second-quarter inbound and gradually pulled away from the Spartans.

An 8-0 run to start the second, spurred by five points from Weiand, gave Trinity a confidence and momentum it didn’t relinquish.

“We knew that Milton Hershey was going to come after us, and they were going to do a lot of running and jumping,” Kostelac said. “And our kids, I thought for the most part, after about the first couple minutes of the game, did an excellent job of recognizing when your man was leaving to go double. And we presented ourselves in the middle of the floor, which is what we worked on.”

The Spartans hit five first-half 3-pointers to hold the deficit to single digits, at 35-27, heading into intermission. Adam Rosa and Jason Burney combined to knock down all five and finished the night with 13 points each. Larry Onabanwo joined the tandem in double figures with 11 points.

“We played them earlier in the season, and I think it was a halfway through, we kind of knew that they were a fast team, and that game was high scoring and fast paced,” Schlager said. “We’re fast, but sometimes we get out of it. But we stayed in our pace zone and we did good stuff tonight.”

Trinity’s athleticism and length wore down the Spartans in the second half. The ‘Rocks led 47-37 after three and buried Milton Hershey with a 20-point fourth quarter.

The Spartans gave Trinity a glimpse of what to expect in Thursday's clash with State College.

“The speed, the athleticism, I think it's gonna prepare us well for State College,” Weiand said. “I think we're gonna have a tough time, but I think we're gonna respond well and hopefully come out and play.”

