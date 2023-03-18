SHILLINGTON – It started with a charge, drawn by Trinity’s Cooper Manley seconds after the opening tip-off Saturday afternoon at Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. From there, Saturday’s PIAA Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal saw the Shamrocks and defending state champion Devon Prep trade baskets and runs and fouls. Through 36 minutes of play – overtime included – it saw the emotions rise with the stakes.

And then it ended with an exclamation point.

Manley forced a pass from Devon Prep’s Ty Mishock. It deflected off the hands of Tyler Scarpulla and floated in the air, where Trinity sophomore Owen Schlager collected it and dribbled out the final seconds as his Shamrock teammates swarmed the court in jubilation. The 64-63 victory sends the Shamrocks to the state semifinals for the 13th time in program history. They’ll face West Catholic Tuesday, at a site and time to be determined, after a brief chance to recover for the surge of emotions, and the physical pain, they felt in throughout the quarterfinal.

“Every possession was so intense,” said Trinity coach Larry Kostelac Jr. “It was nuts. At the end of the overtime, we just said, ‘Hey, one possession at a time. We’ve got to dig deep. You’ve got to defend. I know you’re tired, but you’ve got it in you. They’re tired, too. Just go out. It’s a duel. Go win the duel.’ And they did. They went out and got it done.”

Mike Bednostin accounted for the deciding points for the District 3 champion Shamrocks (24-3) with 16 seconds left in overtime. The junior forward took a bounce pass from Schlager just outside the key, backed up his defender, pump faked to his left and banked in the go-ahead basket off the glass.

“I just got confident possession,” Bednostin said, “and made a move I’ve been working on during the season.”

Bednostin scored four of his game-high 19 points in a first quarter controlled by the Shamrocks. The Tide (13-13), the No. 3 seed out of District 12, had committed to limiting Schlager, who had scored 40 points in Trinity’s second-round win Wednesday, and the Shamrocks responded with a balanced attack. Trey Weiand hit four first-half 3-pointers to finish with 12 points, and Adelphe Cisse scored 13 points, including two during the Shamrocks’ opening 14-4 run and the other two Trinity points in the overtime period.

“We’re not a one-man squad,” Kostelac said. “We’ve got four guys averaging double figures, and those kids stepped up. We knew (Prep’s focus on Schlager) was going to happen. Owen handled it pretty well through the first half, and in the second half much better. The bottom line is our other kids stepped up, and that’s what you have to do.”

Trinity led by as many as 11, taking a 25-14 lead on a Schlager slicing lay-in in the middle stages of the second quarter, but the Tide garnered momentum from an ensuing 8-0 run and pulled within one point at the end of the first half when an NBA-range 3-pointer from Mishock cut the Trinity lead to 31-30 in waning seconds of the second quarter.

“You’ve just got to be resilient,” Kostalac said. “Come down and make a play, and they did.”

The second half featured four lead changes and saw the score tied at 33, 35, 37, 40, 51 and 60. Trinity attempted to pull away, turning a one-point lead into six with a pair of Schlager free throws and a Bednostin dunk, but the Tide had an answer. Lucas Orchard scored 10 of his team-high 16 points in the second half, and Mishock and Shane Doyle each finished with 12. Jacen Holloway rounded out the quartet in double figures with 10. An and-one from Orchard with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter tied the game at 60. It was the final scoring play of regulation.

“We didn’t want to go home,” Schlager said. “That’s what we said. We put in countless hours every single day, every week, and we just didn’t want to lose.”

Mishock held the ball in the Devon Prep offensive zone for stretches in the overtime period. On the first, he drew a foul and made both free throws. After a Cisse basket, Mishock again drew a foul and made one of two from the line. The Shamrocks grabbed the rebound off the miss and went to work to set up Bednostin’s bucket.

“I’m proud of our kids’ performance,” Kostelac said. “We came up big. We ran that play very well at the end to get the ball to Mike in the post. He made the bucket, and then we had the nice turnover. … You’ve just got to make plays, and our kids made plays at crucial times, and that’s what winning teams do."