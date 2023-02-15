The Trinity boys basketball team adjusted to the varying defensive looks of Milton Hersey Tuesday at Big Spring and came away with a 67-48 Mid-Penn semifinal win.

The physical and aggressive mindset displayed by the Spartans gave the Capital Division winners a tune-up for Thursday's test.

That test is the Mid-Penn championship game where the ‘Rocks will battle with Commonwealth champion State College at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

Ahead of Thursday’s title tilt, here’s a look at the matchup with players to watch, notes and more.

State College (20-2) vs. Trinity (20-2)

How they got here: Trinity’s 68-47 semifinal victory against the Spartans was accented by a strong second half that saw the Shamrocks outscore Milton Hershey 32-21. The Little Lions drew up their 62-48 semifinal win over Waynesboro in similar fashion, breaking open a four-point lead at halftime with a 21-9 third quarter.

Trinity players to watch: Owen Schlager, Mike Bednostin and Trey Weiand fueled Trinity’s triumph Tuesday as each player reached double figures. Schlager led all scorers with 20 points while Bednostin compiled a double-double at 17 points and 16 rebounds. Weiand couldn’t miss from beyond the arc, draining four 3-pointers en route to 16 points.

State College players to watch: Braeden Shrewsberry, a Penn State commit and the son of Nittany Lions men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry, is averaging 17 points per game to pace State College and pairs the production of points with 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Isaac Dye and Ryan Perks are the Little Lions’ second and third scoring options with 13.3 and 12.0 points per game.

Notes: The Shamrocks and Little Lions don’t share any common opponents. Trinity, on average, posts 72.5 points per game compared to State College’s 60.6. On the flip side, the Little Lions favor less of a turnover rate to the Shamrocks, losing the ball an average of 10.8 times per game while Trinity has an average of 13.6 turnovers per game.

A win Thursday would give Trinity its first conference crown since the 2018-19 season. State College last won the title in 2017-18.

