After the game, Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. asked how many 3-pointers the Shamrocks made in their District 3 Class 3A boys' semifinal matchup with Oley Valley Thursday night. His response to the answer (14) summed up his squad's performance.

"Holy smokes," the coach said. "That's unbelievable. That says it all right there."

Indeed it does, as Trinity excelled in all facets of the game, overwhelming Oley Valley on its way to a 78-51 victory in front of a partisan home crowd.

Trinity (19-2) advances to its first district championship game since 2020 on Tuesday evening at the Giant Center, where the Shamrocks will face No. 5 Delone Catholic, a 54-48 semifinal winner over top-seeded Columbia. The victory also qualifies Trinity for the PIAA tournament.

The No. 2 Shamrocks began the game sluggish on the offensive end, as they struggled to finish close to the rim, missing eight layups in the first quarter.

"We haven't played in a week," Kostelac said. "It's a long time. Everybody hurries up to get the regular season over. You're constantly playing. Then we get into the postseason, and everyone waits to play. Things were just out of whack a little bit."

But Trinity had no such issues on the defensive end as its length and full-court trapping zone gave the visiting Lynx fits as Oley Valley was held scoreless until the 3:28 mark of the first quarter. When the dust settled after eight minutes, the Shamrocks had a 22-7 lead they would use to coast the rest of the way.

"We rely on the defense a lot," senior Trey Weiand said. "If one person slacks off, the whole defense struggles, so we've had to stay together and keep playing our game on defense. That's what leads to our victories."

At the top of the zone, Owen Schlager sets the tone for the rest of the defense, disrupting entry passes with his size and jumping ability. The sophomore deflected five passes in the game, leading to easy, fast break points for the Shamrocks.

"Owen is so hard to throw over," Kostelac said. "People don't realize how big he is. He's six-foot-two and a half, and he gets off the floor. He really distracts people. And then we have athletes like Trey and Adelphe on the wings, which is hard to play against."

Schlager tallied a game-high 24 points with six three-pointers, also dishing out 10 assists and getting his teammates' open looks. It's an aspect of his game that the sophomore has worked hard on improving.

"I keep telling guys if you run the floor and you're open, expect the ball because he's that good," Kostelac said. "And if you're not ready for it, he will hit you in the face. There was a couple of tonight that they bobbled them, they weren't ready for him, and they knew it. The first thing they do is look over because they've heard it a million times."

Chase Rubendall led Oley Valley (19-6) with 14 points, Jaden Kelly chipped in 12, and Benjamin DeBalko added 11 in the loss.

Weiand had 16 points, including four from long range for the Shamrocks, and Mike Bednostin joined in with 15 to go along with eight rebounds. Adelphe Cisse added eight points and pulled down 11 boards in the victory.

"Our goal was to get to the Giant Center," Weiand said. "That was our goal all along, and we had to come out here and play hard. That's what we did."

