Trinity boys basketball is back in a familiar position.

The Shamrocks have captured 18 District 3 titles across their history. The chance for No. 19 comes at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday against Delone Catholic in the Class 3A championship game at Hershey's Giant Center.

Ahead of Tuesday’s matchup, here’s a look at ‘Rocks and Squires.

No. 5 Delone Catholic (17-7) at No. 2 Trinity (19-2)

How they got here: After receiving a quarterfinal-round bye, Trinity appeared well rested and prepared in a 78-51 victory over Oley Valley in Thursday’s semifinals. Delone Catholic, trailing by as many as 18 points in the first half to top-ranked Columbia, staged a second-half comeback and knocked off the Crimson Tide with a 54-48 semifinal win.

Up next: Both teams will advance to the first round of the PIAA tournament, scheduled for March 11.

Trinity player to watch: Owen Schlager led the Mid-Penn in scoring during the regular season with 20.4 points per game and extended his shooting touch into Thursday’s semifinals, dropping a game-high 24 points. The scoring burst included six 3-pointers, and the sophomore guard completed a double-double performance with 10 assists.

Delone player to watch: Senior forward Bryson Kopp fueled the Squire resurgence Thursday and bucketed a game-high 15 points. Kopp converted four shots from the field and made seven of nine free-throw attempts.

Common opponents: Camp Hill squared off with Trinity twice and Delone once during the regular season. The district final foes fared well against the Lions, with the Shamrocks collecting 71-48 and 81-32 triumphs. The Squires clipped Camp Hill 48-45 at the beginning of the year.

Notes: Trinity’s 18 district titles — scattered between the 3A and 2A classifications — ranks second among all District 3 schools. The Shamrocks are making their return to the district final for the first time since 2020.

Trinity reached the final every year from 2013 to 2020. The Shamrocks won seven straight titles and collected one runner-up nod in that eight-year stretch.

Delone has qualified for eight finals, winning three. The last gold medal came in 2012 — the back end of consecutive titles — against Trinity in a 58-56 win.

