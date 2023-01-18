Trinity cooks up staunch zone, 3-point frenzy in boys basketball win over Boiling Springs

The 1-3-1 zone has become the Trinity boys basketball team’s recipe for success.

Forty-year head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. hasn’t always been a proponent of the scheme, but his Shamrocks’ height, length and lateral quickness make for the key ingredients of the lock-down defense. And the zone mixed with a three-fourths court press is the proverbial chef’s kiss.

Trinity executed its zone and press to perfection in a 56-27 victory against Boiling Springs Wednesday, as the Shamrocks suffocated the Bubblers early and used an 11-0 run from opening tip to set and control the tempo. Originally guided by 6-foot-11 and 6-8 bigs Mike Bednostin and Adelphe Cisse, Trinity senior Trey Weiand caught fire from 3-point range and buried four treys to punctuate a game-high 16 points.

“We've been playing that extended 1-3-1 for a number of weeks now, and we're just getting better and better at it,” Kostelac said. “And it's hard to see. It's hard to get passing angles. And when we move and move to the proper positioning as the ball is leaving the guy's hand, because it can't return, we're really good.”

Bednostin and Cisse collected six of the Shamrocks’ first eight points, but it was Weiand’s hot hand from deep that bookended the initial 11-0 burst. The first 3 lifted the lid on Weiand’s four total and uncorked a 3-point frenzy for the ‘Rocks.

Trinity (13-2, 9-0 Capital) scattered nine 3-pointers across the four quarters with Owen Schlager, Reece Brown, Amil Way, Nate Galnett and Marcus Yeager joining the party. The outside shot provided the Shamrocks an offensive balance that teamed with Bednostin and Cisse’s physical play underneath. Cisse finished with nine points while Bednostin banked six.

“The way that basketball is played now and the speed that it’s played, you get a lot of 3-point shots in transition,” Kostelac said. “And then with half-court sets, you're able to do some things on the weak side, and it really screws people up. You're able to get open, and we did that very well. We have a number of kids who can shoot it.”

The one-two punch pushed the Shamrocks to a 21-7 first-quarter lead that swelled to 35-13 by halftime. The Bubblers (5-9, 4-4) corrected their mistakes to open the second half and attacked the basket. The collective drive to the cup turned the page on a first half where Boiling Springs took 15 of its 18 shots from 3-point land.

“I think we got caught up in (the zone),” Boiling Springs head coach Joel Martin said. “They played the passing lanes. We didn't attack the gaps, and we didn't create anything. … We would get no ball movement, and then when we did catch them on long close outs, we lived on jump shots instead of attacking the rim.”

For the Bubblers, Brayden Richie deposited four shots in traffic and collected eight of his 10 points in the second half. Brandon Ascione finished with eight points, all coming in the first half, while Marcus Boyle tacked on five.

“They're young, but they've gotten so much better than they did earlier in the year,” Kostelac said of Boiling Springs, which won three of its last four prior to Wednesday. “That was a night and day.”

With Wednesday’s triumph, Trinity has rattled off eight straight wins. The 1-3-1 zone has been the nucleus of the torrid stretch.

“There were a couple of games where we had to get out of it and then we went back to it, and it served us well,” Kostelac said of the zone. “But that has to be one of our staples, and it all started as a result of doing that three-quarter court press and getting turnovers.”

