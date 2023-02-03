The Trinity High School gymnasium is decorated with green and white banners, many signifying the feats accomplished by the Shamrock boys basketball program.

Among the feats are 18 District 3 championships, a pair of PIAA titles and a plethora of Mid-Penn Conference crowns. Head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. has been at the helm for a majority of those titles across his 39-year tenure.

But Friday’s 90-53 triumph over rival Bishop McDevitt, in which the Shamrocks clinched the Capital Division crown and another notch on a championship banner, is one Kostelac ranked high among his program’s top achievements. Owen Schlager poured in a game-high 31 points, and the Shamrocks established control early with a 27-point first quarter to dispatch the Crusaders in convincing fashion.

“I told the kids, I said, ‘Hey, we have a bunch of banners on the wall, two included that say, 'state champion,' and I've never been prouder of a team than I was tonight,’” Kostelac said. “They went out there and just played a phenomenal game. I hope we have a game like that going forward, because that's the kind of stuff that you need going forward. But we were just sensational tonight at both ends.”

The game opened with fireworks and offensive possessions that rarely ended in an empty trip. The rival clubs delivered punches back and forth and posted a combined 32 points within the first five minutes of play.

But the Crusaders eventually ran out of answers, and the Shamrocks (17-2, 14-0) continued their roll. The hosts closed out the offensive-driven first frame with a 9-3 run and seized a 27-17 lead. Schlager plopped in a dozen points in the first, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“They're a very, very athletic team, and they’ve got countless (Division I) athletes on that team,” Schlager said of McDevitt. “So you got to start off hot, hopefully they get down a little bit and you just keep on rolling from there. You can't look back.”

The Shamrocks stuck to that script and didn’t falter. Trinity doused the scoreboard with another 25 points in the second quarter while holding a physical McDevitt to six points.

Schlager was the catalyst to the 25-6 quarter run, canning another 12 points and pushing the Shamrock advantage to 52-23 by halftime. Trinity’s defense, while placing the proverbial lid on the Crusader basket, coaxed a clip of McDevitt turnovers and ignited several transition opportunities.

With their size, Mike Bednostin and Adelphe Cisse were at the receiving end or kickstarted the defensive-to-offensive sequences. Bednostin followed Schlager’s stellar outing with 18 points while Cisse tallied an additional 13.

“As the point guard, you just kind of have to do what the team needs and they needed a little spark at the start,” Schlager said. “So I did that. My team kept on feeding me, and I'm thankful for that.”

The running clock was induced midway through the third after Trinity eclipsed the 35-point advantage barrier. The Crusaders (14-4, 12-2) stirred with a 7-0 run to open third before the ‘Rocks responded with a 6-0 spurt, including a two-hand slam dunk from Bednostin that recharged a raucous Shamrock student section.

McDevitt was led by Brandon Keith’s 12 points and 10 each from Tristen Waters and Tyshawn Russell.

“We shared the ball and everyone did what they needed to do in the spots that they can do, and that's so critical,” Kostelac said. “At times, we get out of sync and we try to do stuff we can't do, and it looks ugly. When we focus on doing the stuff we can do, we're really, really good.”

Photos: Trinity races past Bishop McDevitt for Mid-Penn Capital boys basketball title