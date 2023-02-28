HERSHEY — Trinity head boys basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr. described the halftime score of Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A championship between his Shamrocks and Delone Catholic as a game that “hung in the balance.”

But with three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Kostelac peeked at the jumbotron hanging atop the Giant Center rafters and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“When I looked up at one point,” Kostelac said, “I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, we're over 20 now.’ I didn’t know how that happened because it happened so fast.”

Kickstarted by an Owen Schlager behind-the-back assist on a Mike Bednostin dunk, Trinity sprinted to a sudden 17-0 run and turned the tables on a game, that three minutes prior, was chiseled down to an eight-point Shamrock lead. Trinity didn’t let off the pedal following the tear and cruised to a 71-42 victory over the Squires to hoist its 19th district title as a program.

With the title, the Shamrocks will host the sixth seed out of District 12 in the first round of the PIAA tournament March 11.

“In the second half, I thought that we really forced the pace to go a little bit quicker than what it was in the first half,” Kostelac said. “That's what we wanted to do coming out of the gate, and it just didn’t happen. We just kind of (wanted) to impose our will on them.”

Top to bottom, Trinity’s (22-3) roster had never experienced the bright lights and the high-pressure stage of a district championship. The Shamrocks’ first eight minutes on the floor consisted of hurried possessions, a myriad of turnovers and the search for offensive momentum.

Six-foot-11 senior Mike Bednostin kept the Shamrocks afloat with 10 first-quarter points, and the aggression of the Trinity defense, combatted some the offensive struggles. The combination helped the Shamrocks author a 17-13 advantage through one.

“We were tight to start the game but Delone played really well,” Kostelac said. “They shot the ball well, they found some openings in our zone, and they put the ball in the hole to keep it close. And I thought we missed a ton of easy shots.”

Schlager stabilized a still shaky Trinity with a personal 6-0 run in the second quarter, spurred by a pair of steals, which went toward six total for the game. The sophomore guard spotted 10 points in the quarter and finished the game with 19.

Bednostin tallied a game-high 24 while Adelphe Cisse cleared double figures with 12. Having found a small spark, Trinity went up 30-19 at intermission.

“I’m always saying that basketball is a game of momentum, and I think the momentum shifted to our end and went way easier from that point,” Bednostin said. “In the beginning of the game, it was kind of tough because it’s the Giant Center and all the emotions are right there. We were kind of ruffled. But then the coaches talked to us — it was great speech in the halftime — and we fixed it up and played solid.”

Bednostin’s third-quarter slam dunk revitalized the Trinity offense. Several players followed the center’s lead and helped power the 17-0 spree, including Cisse with eight points, Schlager with three and Trey Weiand with a corner 3-pointer.

The Shamrocks led 51-27 through three quarters, and halfway through the fourth, turned to their bench to place the finishing touches on the victory.

Delone (17-8) was paced by Aidan Bealmar’s 11 points and received seven each from Cam Keller and Gage Zimmerman. Trinity racked up 18 forced turnovers.

“It was very important, because we all got our nerves out,” Schlager said of Trinity’s defense. “Mike (Bednostin) played very well in the first half and second half, but he was kind of our main guy. So everyone else had to step up on the defensive end. It was defense to offense, and that's how we scored.”

