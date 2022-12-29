Trinity boys basketball 'digs hole too deep,' falls short in comeback attempt against Berks Catholic

Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. expected the speed, recovery and physicality of the Berks Catholic boys basketball team.

What the 40-year head coach didn't account for was a quarter where his Shamrock outfit lost its handle.

After a competitive first half, and a first quarter where the Saints and Shamrocks combined for eight 3-pointers and matched 24-point efforts, Trinity went dark in the third period. The ‘Rocks mustered just four points and netted an abysmal two field goals.

It was a stagnate quarter Berks Catholic capitalized on, and despite a full-throttle comeback attempt from Trinity in the fourth quarter, the undefeated Saints staved off the host Shamrocks for a 67-63 triumph Thursday in Day 1 of the Trinity Holiday Showcase.

“Third quarter we came out and just went haywire,” Kostelac Jr. said. “We just did not focus in, and it started right from the very first inbound on the sideline. We went over exactly what we wanted to do on the board at halftime, came out, talked about it again, and once we hit the floor, ‘boom.’ It was like we never discussed it.”

The Saints (7-0) presented their physicality from the opening tip, but the Shamrocks (5-2, 3-0 Mid-Penn Capital) rolled with the punches and delivered their own collection of blows. Reece Brown, Owen Schlager and Trey Weiand set the tone for the first-quarter attack from deep, canning a combined four treys. Berks Catholic mirrored the Shamrocks’ stroke, as Jack Miller connected on a trio of 3s and Ryan Koch tickled the twine for one.

“That was just demonstrating the level of play,” Kostelac Jr. said. “Both teams have people that can play this game and can put the ball in the hole. Both of those kids went out there and got it done in that first quarter.”

The Saints took the upper hand in the second quarter, outscoring the ‘Rocks 16-11 to stretch out a 40-35 halftime lead. Joshua Mckoy was the driving force to the Berks Catholic surge, ripping down a dunk to go along with a pair of layups.

Schlager, and 6-foot-11 senior Mike Bednostin, bullied the Saints down low and collected four points apiece. Bednostin used his towering frame to gather an unofficial five offensive rebounds. Berks limited the center’s stick back attempts with blocks and stripped the ball from his grip on his way back down to the floor.

“The way that we made mental errors, especially against good people, they're going to take advantage of it and score,” Kostelac Jr. said. “The bottom line is we just have to get better.”

Berks Catholic joined Trinity in the third-quarter dry spell but widened its lead to eight. Four double-digit showings captained the Saints. Josiah Jordan and Ryan Koch bruised the ‘Rocks with 17-point efforts while Mckoy and Miller posted 14 and 10 tallies, respectively.

“(Josiah) Jordan, he’s such a hard guard and has been for so many years. And not just for us, but for everybody,” Kostelac Jr. said. “He's very good at that, and he sets the tone with that, and he's so strong and so fast.”

Trinity bombarded the Saints with one final blast in the fourth quarter. Schlager buried four shots from the field and strung together a personal 6-0 run to slice the Berks’ lead to five with 3:01 left. Adelphe Cisse and Bednostin teamed for 12 points in the frame, and a Bednostin bucket with under a minute remaining trimmed the deficit to two.

But a Schlager 3-point attempt — to take the lead — with 13 seconds remaining clanged off the iron and led to a pair of Koch free throws to secure the win. Schlager paced all scorers with 23 points, Bednostin chipped in 17 and Brown banked 10.

“We dug ourselves a hole that was very, very deep and we tried to get out of it, and we worked hard to get out of it,” Kostelac said. “We just couldn't get over the top.”

