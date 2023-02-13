Trinity and Milton Hershey boys basketball met in a Jan. 16 game that went down to the wire and resulted in a 73-70 decision in favor of the Shamrocks.

Tuesday’s Mid-Penn semifinal between the Capital and Keystone Division champions could have that same heart-racing effect.

The Shamrocks and Spartans will square off at Big Spring at 7:30 p.m. with a bid to the Mid-Penn tournament championship hanging in the balance. The title tilt is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome.

Ahead of Tuesday’s tip-off, here’s a look at the matchup:

Milton Hershey (17-5) vs. Trinity (18-2)

How they got here: Trinity ran roughshod through the Capital Division, authoring a perfect 14-0 record. The Shamrocks completed the undefeated mark in league play with a 90-53 victory over Bishop McDevitt Feb. 3. Milton Hershey captured top honors in the Keystone— and finished with an 11-3 league record — with wins over Palmyra and Cedar Cliff last week. Mechanicsburg’s 44-41 setback to Red Land Friday helped the Spartans claim the title outright.

What’s next?: The winner advances to Thursday’s championship and draws either State College or Waynesboro.

Trinity players to watch: Sophomore guard Owen Schlager has been the Shamrocks’ backcourt engine all season. The southpaw shooter averages 20.8 points per game to go along with 3.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals. Roaming the paint will be the 6-foot-10 and 6-8 duo of Mike Bednostin and Adelphe Cisse. Bednostin nearly averages a double-double (12 points and 9.6 rebounds) while Cisse scores 11.2 points on average and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game.

Milton Hershey players to watch: The Spartans have three players averaging double figures in Malachi Thomas (16.5), Adam Rosa (11.9) and Larry Onabanwo (11.2). Thomas and Rosa also lead the team in rebounds per game (4.3 and 3.1).

Other notes: In the teams’ previous meeting, Schlager poured in 23 points to lead the Shamrock effort. He shot 7 for 16 from the field and converted 8 of 9 shots from the free-throw line. Bednostin aided the winning cause with 13 points, and freshman Reece Brown matched Bednostin with another 13 on 6 of 12 shots.

Trinity and Milton Hershey share just one common opponent, Susquehanna Township. The Shamrocks defeated the Indians in two regular-season matchups while the Spartans struck down Township in an 80-63 nonleague decision.

There isn't any lack of offensive firepower on either side. Trinity scored 70 or more points in 13 games this season, including five that eclipsed the 80-point barrier. The Spartans blasted opponents for 70 or more points in eight contests.

