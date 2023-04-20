After seven seasons as Cedar Cliff’s head boys basketball coach, Tigh Savercool has decided to step down.

Savercool notified Cedar Cliff of his resignation Wednesday night.

“I grappled with the decision heavily, and still do not know if it’s the right decision, but it’s what my gut is telling me to do right now,” Savercool wrote in a statement Thursday.

Under Savercool’s direction, Cedar Cliff forged the winningest three-year stretch in program history from 2019 to 2022, including Mid-Penn Conference and Keystone Division gold in 2022. The 2021-22 season also included a trip to the District 3 Class 6A quarterfinals and a PIAA tournament berth.

In Savercool’s last season, the Colts went 10-12. Savercool finished his Cedar Cliff tenure with 100 wins.

Savercool thanked his coaching staff and educators at Cedar Cliff across the seven-year run.

“Our goal was to positively impact the lives of our players and set up the young men for success in the real world,” Savercool wrote. “Wins come secondary, but often they go hand in hand with one another. I feel we accomplished our goal.”

Savercool didn’t rule out another coaching opportunity in the future in his statement, but said he’s excited for his next chapter, whatever that might be.

“Coaching is an itch that you can never truly scratch and a pure labor of love,” he wrote. “As mentioned, this was not an easy decision, but where it stands now, thank you for seven great years, Cedar Cliff.”

