'They believe in each other': Cumberland Valley finds its niche, bolsters team chemistry en route to 8 game win streak

During a Monday practice, head coach David Vespignani stood in front of his Cumberland Valley boys basketball team and said, “We can go one way or the other from this point forward.”

During that Dec. 12 practice, the Eagles broke down film, talked over their early season miscues and fine-tuned their game plan in hopes of getting back on course.

Prior to what proved to be a pivotal session, Cumberland Valley had suffered a pair of opening-season setbacks, 65-51 and 54-47 losses to William Allen and Hershey in the Hershey Tip-Off Tournament.

“They came out,” Vespignani said, “and to their credit, had a tremendous practice that day.”

Stepping on their home floor the day after, against a proven Chambersburg outfit, the Eagles soared past the visiting Trojans with a 56-45 decision.

All the pieces to the puzzle — from that crucial practice — came together that night at the Eagle Dome.

Since then, Cumberland Valley has skied to an eight-game winning streak. It’s the longest winning stretch for the Eagles since Vespignani garnered the reins to the program four years ago.

“Chambersburg came here that next night and we played great,” Vespignani said, “especially in the second half. The second half of that game really showed who we could be. So, we just keep trying to kind of build upon that moving forward.”

The Eagles roster is constructed slightly different from most teams in the Mid-Penn Conference. Most programs feature a key player or a small cluster of premier scorers. There’s Boiling Springs with standout guard Trey Martin, Shippensburg’s Jayden Statum and Anthony Smith or Mechanicsburg’s Lukas Rhodes, Sam Burch and Josh Smith.

Cumberland Valley doesn’t sport a paramount player or a signature set. Vespignani feels he has seven players he can call upon to shoulder the load on a given night.

And if one player doesn’t bear the weight, the Eagles can count on an array of players to reach double-digit point totals. Across its last three games, at least three players have bucketed double figures.

“I think the more we play,” Vespignani said, “the more guys get confident and get comfortable in their roles. I think those first two games, we were sort of searching a little bit. Also, credit to our kids, you lose those first two games, there's a tendency to put your head down and maybe question what we're trying to do or question each other.

“They stuck together, and they believed in each other. They believed in us as coaches, that we knew what we wanted to do and that we had that vision for what we want it to be. And they've just continued to buy in.”

Senior guard Grant Kuffa cited the Eagles' collective development as well. Entering the season, CV needed to replace three of its top four scorers — Sam Sherry (12.1 points per game), Max Krevsky (9.3) and Ben Drury (8.8) — from last year. Rather than one player stepping forward in attempt to match the trio’s output, the Eagles have shared the wealth on the offensive end.

CV’s offensive sets center around ensuring nearly every player receives a touch on each possession down the floor. Ball movement remains the nucleus of the Eagles’ success, and it provides open looks from all angles of the court.

Kuffa, along with guards Dylan Levis and Spencer Titus, account as the three-pronged arsenal from beyond the arc, but can drive to the basket if needed as well. Forwards Nolan Gilbert and Jackson Boone take care of business down in the paint by crashing the boards, which translate to ample opportunities for second-chance points and stick backs. Role players Troy Collard and JD Hunter pack the combined punch of their starting five.

“I think the away game at Central Dauphin was a big momentum push for us,” Kuffa said of the Eagles’ turning point. “It was a great win on the road. We were down big in the third quarter in that game and [were] able to come back. I think that gave us some momentum for this win streak.”

The Eagles' road ahead is a daunting one, as they attempt to ride their winning streak. Carlisle's visit to the Dome, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed, but Cumberland Valley's week includes a trip down Interstate 81 Friday for a rematch with Chambersburg and arguably its most toilsome test in a Sunday visit to Chester, which has faced competition with the magnitude of Archbishop Carroll and squares off with nationally ranked Reading Wednesday.

The Eagles feel they're ready.

“The momentum is there,” Kuffa said. “We're playing really well in the (Mid-Penn) Commonwealth. Every matchup in the Mid-Penn is so tough this year. It’s so competitive. Every game is a great game, so we need to keep locking in and keep getting better.”

The Eagles continue to buy in and trust one another.

It’s the formula that’s steered them to the eight-game winning streak.

“The one thing about this group, coming into the year,” Vespignani said, “we didn't have the guys with the names. We didn't have the guys that were making the preseason teams. We just had a bunch of guys who play well together. They like each other. They're a team in every sense of the word, and for what one guy doesn't do well, somebody else picks him up because they do that well.

“When everyone sticks with kind of what they do well, we really mesh together.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

