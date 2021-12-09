'The Bulldog mentality': After 3 straight district playoff berths, Big Spring boys basketball ready to take next step

The Big Spring boys basketball program is where it wants to be.

But it’s ready to shift into a higher gear.

“We're there,” head coach Jason Creek said. “We are a good basketball program. We got a good thing going. Now, it's just getting to that next step.”

That next step would be a bid to the state tournament, something no team in program history has ever experienced.

The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the District 3 Class 5A playoffs three years in a row and rattled off four consecutive double-digit-win seasons, the first stretch of its kind since 1973. Creek’s three playoff appearances as a coach rank as tops in school history.

The cards to extend those streaks are in the fold when the 22-game regular-season schedule tips off Friday with the inaugural JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament.

“It would be huge for the program,” Creek said. “I think it'd be a major accomplishment. That accomplishment at some schools sounds like an average accomplishment, but here, it's a real task to do that. And I think these kids not only want to do that, but I think the next step is, can you get a good enough seed in districts, and get that next step, win a district game, sneak into states?"

"The goal at the top is to try to get to states. And that's not going to be easy this year, especially with our tough schedule.”

The Bulldogs are members of a talent-heavy Mid-Penn Colonial Division that includes Shippensburg, Northern and rival Boiling Springs. The Greyhounds, who topped the Bulldogs on three occasions last year, including the first round of the district 5A playoffs, advanced to the district semifinals last winter. Northern comes off an undefeated 2020-21 regular season, but enters this winter having graduated seven key players.

Big Spring prides itself on playing its own brand of basketball, which includes a ranging arsenal on both sides of the court. Creek cited the Bulldogs' threat from 3-point territory, in addition to their crisp “dribble-drive and kick out” abilities, as team strengths. Defensively, they force the opposition into outside shots, shutting off open lanes to the hoop down in the paint.

The recipe counteracts the Bulldogs' lack of height and size compared to other schools in the division, Creek said. It’s a brand of basketball senior guard Matt Ward has come to absorb, too, entering his final year in the maroon and gold.

Being one of the smallest 5A schools in the state has generated an underdog frame of mind. It’s something Big Spring calls “the Bulldog mentality.”

“It’s just the grit we have," Ward said. “We could come into a practice, maybe it's not the best day, but I know all of our guys will put that aside and just be like, ‘I got to give it my all during practice.’ Sometimes in a game, someone might not be shooting that well, and we’re able to suck it up and turn on the switch and just play for each other. So, I just think our unselfish qualities, how we play together, is what has us tackling all this success.”

Ward, who dropped 20.5 points per game last season, headlines a senior-laden Bulldog starting five that also includes an experienced assembly of Seth Griffie, Jesse Burnhisel and Tucker Lowery. Sophomore Jake Knouse, who logged 19 starts last year, rounds out the Big Spring quintet.

For seniors like Ward, double-digit-win seasons have become customary over the last three years. It’s all he knows. Making it a fourth — plus a berth to states with one district win — would be the ultimate punctuation.

He and the team don’t take much of the credit, though. Ward said Creek and the remainder of the Big Spring coaching staff have been the glue in shaping the Bulldogs into the team they are today.

“It would mean the world to have that recognition,” Ward said, “because of all the hard work that the coaches and the whole program put into all this. Because you can say some players made it happen, but also the coaches also made it happen, coming in and breaking down film like crazy for us, giving us the right materials for us to know our opponents well, keeping us prepared for practices. So, it'd be great to say, ‘that team made it,’ but it's also the other people that help us along the way.”

Knouse also hopes to carry the torch this year and later down the road. He said along with guidance from the coaching staff, the senior group took him under its collective wing and showed him the ropes.

“The coaches really pushed all of us together,” Knouse said, “and made us a whole team. It's not just basketball players playing together. It feels like a family.”

Big Spring opens the inaugural JT Kuhn Tip-Off Tournament Friday against Bigerville before hosting either Columbia or Delone Catholic Saturday. Creek said he’s eager to see how his team competes out of the gate this year. They’ll share “the Bulldog mentality” that’s been prominent the last three years but will also have players pivoting into roles that are outside their traditional comfort zone.

It all plays into shifting to that higher gear, into reaching that next step.

“It’s just exciting to get out there and play and see guys in different roles,” Creek said, “and I think we'll be ready. I think we’ll be a team that's going to be one of those teams you just can't overlook. I still think we're an underdog in a lot of games we play, but I also think we're going to be a team you just can't look past.”

“We gel together,” Ward said. “It's fun when we all come in here, know how to work together, know how to uplift each other, know how to have fun, too, at the same time. So, I think, being close to all teammates, spending time with each other, just adds upon that bond, and we're able to be on the same page and attack games with all the intensity that we have.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.