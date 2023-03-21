SHILLINGTON — West Catholic’s Budd Clark had just been called for a carry with 10.3 seconds left in a PIAA Class 3A boys basketball semifinal against Trinity. The carry, signaled just beyond the half-court line, gave the Shamrocks the ball in plus territory. Head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. called a timeout, buying some preparation for the Shamrocks to formulate their game-winning attempt, down one point.

It had been a long, yet resilient night for Trinity. The District 12 champion Burrs were the first team this season to match the Shamrocks’ length and height, and an added punch of quickness and physicality took its toll on the District 3 kings.

But one last play, one last shot, would heal the battle scars and win the war that had descended upon Governor Mifflin Intermediate School Tuesday night.

The Shamrocks executed their last-second game plan, but the geometrics of a basketball hoop and an off-the-glass layup didn’t quite line up. Trinity’s Trey Weiand lofted a cross-court inbound to a 6-foot-11 Mike Bednostin, and Bednostin hit an in-stride Owen Schlager on his way to the basket. Schlager split a pair of defenders, but his game-clinching attempt bounced off the left iron and fell into the hands of MJ Branker.

All that remained were two Micah Waters Jr. free throws to seal a 52-49 victory for the Burrs. West Catholic advances to its first state championship in program history while the Shamrocks, making their 13th semifinal appearance, came short of their seventh title berth.

“We ran the play perfectly, and no, it just didn’t go in. What are you going to do?” Kostelac said. “That does happen and it's a tough loss. But we had the opportunity to be there. That's all you can ask for, is to have an opportunity to win the thing, and dagnabbit, we were there.”

Weiand kept the Shamrocks (25-4) hanging around with five 3-pointers, several coming at pivotal points of the game. The senior forward drained a pair within the first two minutes of play and pushed Trinity out to an 8-0 run from opening tip.

Weiand, responsible for a game-high 17 points, converted other crucial 3s in the third and fourth quarter that either helped the Shamrocks retake the lead or even the score. Following Trinity’s opening 8-0 run, the Burrs (19-10) called a timeout with 5:38 left in the first and proceeded to rip off a 26-11 tear that punctuated a 28-26 halftime advantage.

“(Weiand’s) a football kid that’s a hell of a basketball player, and he just knocks shots down every single time you ask him to,” Kostelac said. “He’s just a great kid and a great player, and it's hard for me to believe that he's laced them up from the last time tonight.”

West Catholic grabbed its first lead at the 2:36 mark of the first quarter as part of the 26-11 spree and didn’t relinquish its advantage until the final minute of the third. Clark and Temple commit Zion Stanford led the scoring effort with 13 points each. The size of the Burrs — six players stood 6-5 or taller — allowed a crashing of the glass and opened the door for several second-chance opportunities.

Waters thrived on those second chances with a trio of assisted 3s to accent 11 points, and Branker cashed in down low for 10.

“It wasn't as pronounced as it has been,” Kostelac said of the Shamrocks’ size advantage, “but you know what, this is where it is. They’re one of the best in Philly, and we knew that going into it.”

Trinity closed out the third quarter with a 40-37 lead after Adelphe Cisse strung together a six-point quarter to headline eight total points. Schlager joined Weiand in double figures with 11 and Reece Brown added seven.

The Shamrocks led until Waters tied the game on a 3-pointer with 2:21 left. The Burrs snatched the lead for good on the ensuing trip down the floor, resulting in an untraditional three-point play. Stanford was fouled, sinking 1 of 2 at the line, before Branker collected a back-end misfire and went up with a stick back.

“The bottom line is everybody wants to win and only one moves on to the next round,” Kostelac said. “and this year, it wasn't us. We've been there many times, but tonight, it didn't happen for us. I'm just proud of the way our kids played all year long, how they represented our school, how they represented our program to the end degree. They gave it their all and fell a little bit short.”

