Standing in the team huddle prior to the Mechanicsburg boys basketball team's first regular-season game, sophomore Josh Smith offered some words of wisdom.

“We need to start this thing out on defense,” Smith said.

The message struck home with senior Spencer Nolan.

Tipping off the season with a fresh starting five and a new head coach, Mechanicsburg needed some time to develop its offensive game plan.

Defense needed little modification.

Moved by Smith’s comment, Nolan and sophomore Justin Bardo have been the heartbeat of the Wildcat defense. That's why head coach Mike Gaffey calls them Mechanicsburg’s “shutdown package.”

“It’s important,” Nolan said of the defense’s contribution. “Coming into this season, we knew we'd have a new coach, a whole new coaching staff and a bunch of new players. So we knew that defense would kind of be the thing that we needed to focus on. That’s something we've been looking back to all year, just trying to start out on defense.”

Defense is the focus for Nolan and Bardo on the court.

Before moving to Mechanicsburg in eighth grade, Nolan picked up basketball as a seventh grader in Cincinnati, Ohio, and said he quickly developed his defensive capabilities.

Bardo said he has trained with his dad since his elementary days and focuses on lateral movements to drive his lockdown defense.

Defensive drills with assistant coach Perry Owens have expanded both players' skillsets. Bardo's time on the gridiron, specifically at linebacker, also brings a transferring of skills to the hardwood.

“I think my defensive aspect on ball, I think it's mostly been from football,” Bardo said. “I played football my whole life, too, and I've always been a defensive player. So that's really come over to basketball. I really pride myself in my defense, and I just want to do what my team wants me to do and do what I can for the team.”

Having the skills is one thing, but Gaffey puts Nolan and Bardo to the test every game night. Nolan typically guards the opposition’s leading scorer while Bardo is tasked with guarding an opponent's bigger guard or smaller forward.

“I usually try to just go out and play,” Nolan said. “But I feel like I understand that I'm going to have to be guarding a great player, and that they're going to be trying to score. So I understand what my role is, is to try and take that away as much as I can. That's how I could have the positive impact on our team.”

“I believe there's a mindset because my mindset usually guarding those bigger guys, I just want to tire them out,” Bardo said. “I want to get my body into them. And I want to use my body to my advantage because, honestly, I feel like I can guard anybody.”

The guards’ defensive mindset has proven production. In a 46-32 setback to Hershey Jan. 27, Nolan contained Trojan leading scorer Matthew DeDonatis to two points, both of which came at the free-throw line. Bardo limited four-year starter Marcus Sweeney to three field goals and seven total points.

Outside the head-to-head matchups, Nolan and Bardo pull motivation from plays and moments that aren’t necessarily reflected in a box score.

“We're definitely a team that feeds off energy,” Nolan said. “So like anything from a steal, diving on the floor, anything that can help lead us to a basket. And if we score a 3-pointer, then everyone will be a little more energized on defense, get to their spots a little quicker, help more. So that's definitely something that helps our team go.”

Nolan and Bardo’s elite defense is coupled with a Wildcat offense that’s come into its own. Mechanicsburg averages 55.4 points per game and has built a 13-5 record. The ‘Cats currently rank third in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings and are in the chase for the Keystone Division title.

The pair credits the daily grind of facing Smith and Chance Yanoski in practice in bolstering their defensive preparedness.

“Josh and Chance are really quick and shifty,” Bardo said. “So guarding them in practice, we go at each other, and I love it. I think it prepares me for those quicker guards. Usually, I guard the bigger, stronger finisher at the rim, and Spencer you usually gets the quicker, shiftier guard. But guarding Josh and Chance, it really helps me laterally so I can get my feet into it.”

Nolan and Bardo also have an unspoken trust on the court. They know if they fail their defensive assignment, the other will provide immediate help.

It’s a wavelength that's fed into the transformation of their “shutdown package.”

“The chemistry,” Bardo said, “we know what we’re asking (each other) to do, and we do it.”

Photos: Hershey boys basketball rides defense to 46-32 win at Mechanicsburg