A shoulder-to-shoulder crowd in Cumberland Valley’s Dome gymnasium let out a synchronized “oh” during Thursday’s Mid-Penn boys basketball championship between State College and Trinity, as Braeden Shrewsberry knocked down his first 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

The State College senior’s first 3-pointer splashed through the net less than 30 seconds into the contest before another fell the next trip down the floor.

Then came another.

And another.

Charged by Shrewsberry’s five first-quarter 3s and 17 points, the Little Lions kept 3-pointers flying, racking up a total 15, and was well on their way to a conference title and a decisive 66-40 victory over the Shamrocks. Shrewsberry finished the title pursuit with a game-high 25 points and seven 3-pointers.

“They're such a good team, and if you watch any of their games, they always come out ready to roll and they're always scoring in the 20s in the first quarter,” State College head coach Brian Scholly said of Trinity. “So we knew we had to be ready to go out of the gates and credit to our guys. They were really focused against their zone, which can be really good and disruptive, and we were able to get good shots.”

Trinity (20-3) showed its trademark 1-3-1 zone to start the game, a scheme that usually pushes an offense out to unthinkable shooting territories. The Little Lions shook off the zone and challenged Trinity defenders with a barrage of shots from deep range.

State College’s (21-2) 3-point attack in the first quarter was led by Shrewsberry’s five treys. Joining in the 3-point parade was Ryan Perks and Isaac Dye, with one each, and helping the Lions to a 25-12 first-quarter advantage.

“I thought they were the best defensive team I saw all year and they showed that tonight,” Trinity head coach Larry Kostelac Jr. said. “In addition, they came out and they hit (seven) 3s in the (first) quarter, and we got in a huge hole, and we just couldn't get out of it. I thought we got shell shocked.”

The one-two punch of stifling defense and cutthroat offense extended to the second quarter. State College pieced together an 18-6 quarter run and grew its 3-point total to 11.

The Little Lions led 43-18 at halftime. In the two-quarter span, Perks collected 10 of his 17 points. Dye penciled in nine of his total 16.

“Playing catch up with them is kind of impossible,” Scholly said of the Lions’ game plan. “So we knew we needed to at least establish a base for us to come out with and execute.”

Trinity turned the corner in the second half and played with more composure. Mike Bednostin bullied his way through the paint in the third quarter to deposit eight of his 14 points. Owen Schlager, who had 10 points by halftime, added nine more in the second half to finish with 19.

Still, Trinity couldn’t scale its way back.

“We really didn't compete the first half, and the second half, I thought we competed a lot better,” Kostelac said. "Like I told the kids, this is the end of the row for Mid-Penns. It has no impact whatsoever on districts. So that’s our next task … and hopefully our guys will respond in a positive fashion, and I think that they will.”

The District 3 task for Trinity is a Class 3A semifinal next Thursday against either Oley Valley or Brandywine Heights at home. And similar to how the Shamrocks put the first half behind them Thursday, they’ll look to maintain that mindset into next week.

“I've been saying this for years, ‘The good Lord put your eyes in the front of the head for a reason,’” Kostelac said. “Anything that's in that rear-view mirror, you can't do anything about it. It's already happened. You can't change it as much as you want (to). But you can definitely do something about what's in front of you. That's a decision that you make as an individual, and I challenge them. And I think they'll rise to that challenge.”

